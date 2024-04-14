On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Tim Shriver

Apr 14, 2024, 9:39 AM | Updated: 9:42 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Tim Shriver, the Chairman of Special Olympics International, co-creator of the Dignity Index, and co-founder of UNITE. Boyd and Tim dive into the Dignity Index and examine how it is driving elevated dialogue across the country. As an Impact Scholar at the University of Utah, Tim also shows us how the index is influencing students to make a change in their everyday lives. The two discuss about how dialogue is changing nationwide, how we aren’t as politically divided as we may think, and how the dignity index is helping people move beyond self-separation and into unity. Finally, Boyd reflects on the rare total eclipse to teach us an important cosmic principle that can help answer what ails our communities, society and the nation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Jeffrey R. Holland

President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins this General Conference Sunday Edition special.

7 days ago

Dave Durocher, the executive director of The Other Side Academy, shares his story and how others ca...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Dave Durocher

Dave Durocher, the executive director of The Other Side Academy, shares his story and how others can take the same journey from the services provided at the academy.

14 days ago

Former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt joins Sunday Edition to discuss Utah's lessons learned in the pas...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt

Former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt joins Sunday Edition to discuss Utah's lessons learned in the past that can give us foresight to continued growth.

21 days ago

In separate blocks of today's episode, Camille N. Johson, General Relief Society President for the ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Camille N. Johnson & Ganel-Lyn Condie

In separate blocks of today's episode, Camille N. Johson, General Relief Society President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Ganel-Lyn Condie join the show to discuss International Women's Day and mental health.

28 days ago

Robert P. George joins Sunday Edition, sharing his ideas on connecting The Constitution and civic v...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Robert P. George

Robert P. George joins Sunday Edition, sharing his ideas on connecting The Constitution and civic virtue.

1 month ago

Nikki Haley joins Sunday Edition to share her vision and values, principles and policies with the v...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley joins Sunday Edition to share her vision and values, principles and policies with the voters of Utah ahead of Super Tuesday.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Sunday Edition: Tim Shriver