Sunday Edition: Tim Shriver

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Tim Shriver, the Chairman of Special Olympics International, co-creator of the Dignity Index, and co-founder of UNITE. Boyd and Tim dive into the Dignity Index and examine how it is driving elevated dialogue across the country. As an Impact Scholar at the University of Utah, Tim also shows us how the index is influencing students to make a change in their everyday lives. The two discuss about how dialogue is changing nationwide, how we aren’t as politically divided as we may think, and how the dignity index is helping people move beyond self-separation and into unity. Finally, Boyd reflects on the rare total eclipse to teach us an important cosmic principle that can help answer what ails our communities, society and the nation.

