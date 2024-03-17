Sunday Edition: Camille N. Johnson & Ganel-Lyn Condie

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with General Relief Society President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Camille N. Johnson. Their discussion comes on the heels of her trip to Belgium, where she addressed the European Union Parliament as part of International Women’s Day on the importance of empowering women through religious freedom. It also comes ahead of Sunday’s worldwide Relief Society devotional commemorating the Relief Society’s establishment 182 years ago. President Johnson shares several important messages including how women can feel empowered through their relationship with God. Boyd also sits down with Ganel-Lyn Condie for an important discussion on how we are making improvements to our mental health and suicide prevention services around the state. In his final thought, Boyd looks back on President Joe Biden’s State of The Union address and how it has everything to do with convictions, courage and faith that founded our nation.

Share