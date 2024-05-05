On the Site:
Sunday Edition: Eboo Patel and Sam Daley-Harris

May 5, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America, for an important discussion during a divisive time of protests on college campuses. Their conversation also comes on the heels of Eboo’s commencement speech at the University of Utah. Eboo shares important insight as a leading voice for building bridges with people who we disagree with. Finally, Boyd brings Sam Daley-Harris, American activist and author, into the conversation to discuss how we can become engaged as citizens, as well as be part of the transformational advocacy our nation needs.

