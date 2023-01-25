Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
POLITICS

Vaccine passport prohibition bill moves forward in its second year

Jan 24, 2023, 5:52 PM
House Business and Labor Committee hearing public comments on H.B. 131 (KSL-TV's Michael Houck)...
House Business and Labor Committee hearing public comments on H.B. 131 (KSL-TV's Michael Houck)
(KSL-TV's Michael Houck)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —  On Tuesday afternoon, HB131, the vaccine passport prohibition bill, received a favorable recommendation from the House Business and Labor Committee with a 10 to 2 vote.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Walt Brooks, said in the committee hearing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, HIPAA laws were becoming blurred, and he would like to un-blur them.

“All of a sudden, those (HIPAA) laws became all gray and fuzzy, and no one cared anymore,” Brooks said. “This bill basically takes us back to that time, re-brightens those lines that what is protective health information is just that, your private protected health information.”

However, one of the committee members, Rep. Norm Thurston, worried about this bill opening the doorway for small businesses unable to refuse to serve customers who are not under a protective class.

“I will give an example, if I don’t want to bake a cake for somebody, I should be able to refuse to bake the cake,” Thurston said. “But in this circumstance, I can’t refuse them if they don’t have a vaccination card.”

Brooks responded that the government shouldn’t be telling businesses what they should or shouldn’t be doing, and business owners have different ways of controlling who they want to serve.

“For example, they can take their temperature or have them go get a COVID test. This doesn’t prevent that. This is strictly on, in my opinion, the un-American way of showing your papers to go to a public accommodation,” Brooks said. “You can still bar people. If someone has the sniffles and doesn’t look good, you can tell them to leave your business.”

Thurston continued his worries about the bill with the legislature chasing the next issue that businesses should be able to refuse service for.

“You can say no, it doesn’t, and it’s isolated to this, but it is what it is. It opens that door,” Thurston expressed.

H.B. 131’s sponsor, Rep. Walt Brooks. (KSL-TV’s Michael Houck)

Brooks said the what-if scenarios don’t matter, and he can’t predict the future, but he wants the committee to focus on what’s happening now with vaccine passports.

“The thing I am trying to address is before we had COVID, what was the standard of business, and how did we operate? And this goes and reminds us of the laws that are already in action. We did not ask anyone for their papers, and no one would even think of that,” Brooks said.

All public commenters agreed with Brooks’s views, as no one spoke against the bill, with most being business owners. Some said they don’t want to be asking customers for vaccine information, while others cited the US and Utah constitutions with the legality of doing so.

“We don’t want to have to be collecting, and checking, and being this regulating body for vaccines. We just don’t want to,” said one business owner. “We don’t want to be in charge of that. We didn’t like it when we had to during COVID. We don’t want to continue to do things like that.”

Before the bill was voted on, the lone Democrat in the meeting, Rep. Brain King, expressed his concern about this bill moving too fast to the house floor.

“I will say this, either the business community and the public health community are good with this bill with the way you changed it, representative, or they need to get off their rear-ends and they need to let us know as policymakers why we should be opposed to this bill,” King said.

Thurston also agreed with King about the “unintended consequences” of the bill and wished they had more time to look it over to ensure no one was being harmed.

King and Thurston were the only two representatives that voted no for the bill to move forward.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Politics

Trans bills hearing...
Ladd Egan and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Bill to ban sex transition procedures on minors fails in emotional hearing

Utah Lawmakers got an earful on Capitol Hill Tuesday during a lengthy and emotional hearing for a number of bills focused on transgender youth.
18 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to attendees at "Politics & Eggs" at the New Hampshire Inst...
Jill Colvin

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says

Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.
18 hours ago
Utah Capitol...
Cassidy Wixom and Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they’re trying to ‘destroy public education’

Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to "destroy public education" in a recording that circulated online.
2 days ago
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson proclaimed during the State of the County speech Monday that th...
Cassidy Wixom

Mayor Wilson says Salt Lake County is resilient and ‘stronger together’ in annual address

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson proclaimed Salt Lake County is resilient and "stronger together" when people collaborate to tackle issues.
2 days ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

School voucher bill clears committee, moves to full Senate

A controversial bill that would help give students more opportunities to get an education outside of public schools was one step closer to becoming law Monday after it passed the Senate Education Committee.
2 days ago
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaking to KSL-TV about what the city has done in 2022. (KSL-...
Jed Boal

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall grades 2022 city goals and accomplishments

In a one-on-one interview, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the city has substantially reduced violent crime since its peak in 2021.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Vaccine passport prohibition bill moves forward in its second year