On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Pro-Palestinian protestor has no regrets, blames university for her arrest

Apr 30, 2024, 10:32 PM

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro-Palestinian protester who was arrested at the University of Utah campus on Monday night says she has no regrets for what she did.

Hannna Sakalla, 33, graduated from the university law school last year and is now working as a public defender in Salt Lake, is also Palestinian and believes the University of Utah is to blame for the arrests.

 

Hannna Sakalla, a University of Utah law school graduate, doesn't regret her actions in a protest that led to her arrest and blames the university for it. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) Hannna Sakalla, a University of Utah law school graduate, doesn't regret her actions in a protest that led to her arrest and blames the university for it. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) Demonstrators gather in support of Palestine and to defend the right for students to assemble and protest at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News) Demonstrators gather in support of Palestine and to defend the right for students to assemble and protest at Salt Lake County Metro Jail in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News) Demonstrators gather at the University of Utah to show support for Palestine in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 29, 2024. A young man holds a Palestinian flag during a demonstration to show support for Palestine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

According to the University, 19 people were arrested; four were students, and one was a university employee.

The university said two police officers were injured during the pro-Palestinian protest.

“We understood there was risk, but sometimes change has to come in uncomfortable ways,” Sakalla said.

She said police warned the protestors several times to clear the area or they would be arrested. Sakalla joined arms with other protesters and refused to leave.

4 U of U students, 1 employee arrested during pro-Palestinian protest

“The cuffs definitely hurt sitting for hours in the same uncomfortable position. After being body slammed my shoulder was sore. I have a bruise on my leg.  My clothes are ripped,” she said.

Sakalla spent the night at the Salt Lake County Jail. She was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to disburse.

She has a good reason to support the pro-Palestinian movement that has risen at college campuses across the country. She said her grandma and Uncle were both killed in November by Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

Palestinian protest

A young man holds a Palestinian flag during a demonstration to show support for Palestine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

“It’s heart-wrenching for me so participating in these, is really important to me,” she said. “I am upset at the university. The university made this call. This was their property this was their call.” 

Organizers of the protest agree saying there was no reason for this protest to turn out the way it did.

Gaby Merida, who is with the campus organization, Mecha de U of U, helped organize the event. She said there was no reason for police to act the way they did.

“Things were going well, it was peaceful,” she said. “It got pretty violently pretty quickly. All we were doing was camping out, making our demands known. I would say it’s on the University of Utah for not protecting students’ rights of free speech.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

the brown brick of Mt. Nebo Middle School...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Parents frustrated after Mt. Nebo Middle School evacuated after third threat in two weeks

Parents expressed irritation over a bomb threat toward Mt. Nebo Middle School, which led to a campus-wide evacuation, the third threat against the school in two weeks.

2 hours ago

(Leilani Mahe)...

Garna Mejia

Family of man killed in Bluffdale industrial incident speak publicly for the first time

The family of a 43-year-old man killed in an industrial accident in Bluffdale is speaking publicly for the first time.

3 hours ago

The Black Magic Asphalt logo on documents that were exchanged with El Cholo’s Manuel Jacquez....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps man who says contractor turned his payment guarantee into a double payment

The El Cholo Restaurant hired a crew to reseal their parking lot, costing $4,600. Despite promises of a refund, the credit card charge remained, and interest accrued. Here's how the KSL Investigators resolved the issue.

3 hours ago

protesters gather...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Second day of Gaza protest on U. campus moves to Salt Lake County Jail after organizer’s arrest

Protesters have moved to the Salt Lake County Jail after an organizer was arrested on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

yellow school bus...

Larry D. Curtis

Police: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run with Utah school bus

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence who hit a school bus Tuesday with children on board.

7 hours ago

Surveillance footage of a teen trespassing on a Kaysville's property while playing the "Senior Assa...

Andrew Adams

Kaysville police warn about ‘senior assassin’ game after stranger with gun spotted in neighborhood

Police are warning about a high school game where teens are being assigned to shoot people with a squirt gun in a "senior assassin" game.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Pro-Palestinian protestor has no regrets, blames university for her arrest