High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Jan 29, 2023, 8:09 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)...
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.

Here is a list of schools and districts that are on a late start:

This story will be updated when more information is provided or released. 

