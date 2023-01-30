WEATHER
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts
Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah.
The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
🥶A wind chill warning remains in effect overnight tonight through Monday A.M. for portions of northern Utah. Additionally, a wind chill watch is in effect for the same locations through Tuesday A.M. as temperatures will be just as cold, if not slightly colder. #utwx pic.twitter.com/cjUmRePWwx
— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 29, 2023
Here is a list of schools and districts that are on a late start:
- Cache County School District:
- Two-hour late start for all Cache County Schools.
- No AM preschool or Kindergarten.
- Schools will dismiss at their regular time.
- The Logan City School District is also following these delays.
- Box Elder School District:
- Two-hour late start for all schools.
- Athenian Academy Tremonton classes are canceled.
- Promontory School of Expeditionary Learning will start at 10:20 AM.
- Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah said they will start at 9:30 a.m. for Golden Spike Elementary families.
- The Peak is still on a normal schedule.
- The school district asks you to contact your school if you have more questions.
- Click here, for the exact details of the delay.
- Dugway School in Tooele County:
- Dugway Schools for K to 12 will have a two-hour late start.
- No other Tooele County School District schools are impacted by weather and will start as normal.
- Utah State University:
- Classes and offices on the Logan, Brigham City, and Tremonton campuses before 10 a.m. are canceled.
- Classes on these campuses after 10:30 a.m. are set to continue.
This story will be updated when more information is provided or released.
Top Stories
- Agents report finding child porn, bag of children's underwear in Utah man's home (pageviews: 5101)
- Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night (pageviews: 4500)
- Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute (pageviews: 2760)
- High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts (pageviews: 2490)
- Passenger dead after attempting to move crashed truck on SR-89 (pageviews: 2389)
- School bus hits and kills 15-year-old girl (pageviews: 2147)