CNN

San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal

Jan 30, 2023, 11:51 AM
In 2022, the San Antonio Zoo received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries. For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and feed it to an animal -- a cold, but direct message that you're no longer interested. (Luis2499/Adobe Stock)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The San Antonio Zoo is offering a special Valentine’s Day greeting for exes who just won’t bug off.

For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and feed it to an animal — a cold, but direct message that you’re no longer interested.

The annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.” the San Antonio Zoo says on its website.

Those not into bugs can choose a vegetable for $5 or a rodent for $25 instead.

All donors will receive a digital Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the zoo. They can also opt to send their ex-boo a digital Valentine’s Day Card informing them that a cockroach, rodent, or veggie was named after them and fed to an animal.

Those with an especially stubborn ex can pay for a $150 upgrade, which includes a personalized video message to the recipient showing their cockroach, rodent or vegetable being devoured by an animal.

The annual event is a hit, Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations, told CNN. Last year, they received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries.

“Right now, we are on track to break last years record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being the most submitted ex-names so far,” Perez said.

To participate, you’ll need to submit your exes name online before Valentine’s Day.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

