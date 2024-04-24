On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Taylor Swift’s elementary school teachers remember her as a young star

Apr 24, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

Mandatory Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters via CNN Newsource Dateline: LOS ANGELES, February 04, 2024...

Mandatory Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters via CNN Newsource Dateline: LOS ANGELES, February 04, 2024

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Turns out Taylor Swift doesn’t just speak now when it comes to writing, but has long had a reputation for being fearless.

Two of her former teachers recently spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about how a young Swift foreshadowed her talent.

“She always was writing poetry, always,” said now retired music teacher Barbara Kolvek. “Even in music class, even when she shouldn’t.”

Swift’s latest album, which is breaking records, is titled “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Kolvek taught the superstar from first through fourth grade at the Wyndcroft School in Pottstown. She spoke fondly of her former student, with whom she stayed in touch for a time over email.

“I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing,” Kolvek told the outlet.

“I would say how proud I was of her and that she has never lost her focus and she’s never lost the real person that she is,” Kolvek added. “She’s always been very honest and open, and I admire that in her.”

Heather Brown is a former third grade teacher who had Swift in her first class.

She told CBS, “Every student has a special quality.”

“And you always remember every student from the quality they have,” she said. “Taylor’s quality was just being she was one of those students where people just drew to.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

An aerial view of the Elektron Solar Project nearby Grantsville, Utah....

Shelby Lofton

New solar farm in Tooele County will soon power cities and ski resorts

The Elektron Solar Project will provide renewable energy to Summit County, Salt Lake City, Park City, Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Ski Resort and Utah Valley University. 

21 hours ago

A new state-of-the-art water treatment plant will eventually provide Utah Lake with a big boost. (D...

Dan Rascon

New water treatment plant will improve water heading for Utah Lake

 A new state-of-the-art water treatment plant will eventually provide Utah Lake with a big boost.

2 days ago

An example of algal blooms. (BlueGreen Water Technologies)...

Mike Anderson

New tool for algal bloom mitigation is making breakthrough results in Utah, scientists say

Scientists are testing a new tool that aims to help suppress algal blooms in bodies of water, and experts say the tool is seeing breakthrough results.

2 days ago

Salt Lake City planted 250 trees in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Salt Lake City plants 250 trees for Earth Day

Salt Lake City planted 250 trees in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day at the Regional Athletic Complex.

2 days ago

FILE: GRID Alternatives employees Tony Chang (L) and Sal Miranda install no-cost solar panels on th...

Alexa St. John and Will Weissert

Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal solar power grants

President Joe Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities.

2 days ago

Plastic bags and other trash scattered across Logan farmer's lands after a large windstorm destroye...

Mike Anderson

Garbage from a Logan landfill is blowing into nearby farmland

Farmers on the far north end of Cache County say the nearby landfill is causing frequent problems for them as garbage gets blown over and sometimes through the fence.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Taylor Swift’s elementary school teachers remember her as a young star