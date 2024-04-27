On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Weber County warned about potential flooding

Apr 26, 2024, 9:06 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm

Ogden River near flooding levels (Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff's Department)

(Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff's Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Officials with the Ogden City Fire Department and Weber County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to avoid streams and rivers in Weber County, as they are expected to run faster and fuller in correlation with spring’s rising temperatures.
Ogden is forecasted to have showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the weekend, adding to water levels.
The Weber County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, April 27, the South Fork of the Ogden River is forecasted to be running near flooding stage. The highest risk of flooding that day is between seven and 11 p.m.
Ogden River near flooding (Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff's Department) Ogden River near flooding (Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff's Department) Ogden River near flooding (Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff's Department)

Safety tips provided by the Ogden City Fire Department

  • Keep children and pets ten feet away from rivers to stop them from being carried under or away by fast-moving water. A sharp eye and a safe distance are the best methods of accident prevention in these environments.
  • Don’t walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can easily knock a person off their feet and increase their risk of drowning.
  •  Listen to news and weather alerts before planning any outdoor activities or traveling. The danger of rivers and streams can increase during stormy weather conditions and will hinder the ability to safely travel near these areas.
  • Beware of debris. When the river rises, dams can break free due to the force of the water, and unexpected tree branches and other debris can collide with people without warning.
  • Early spring water temperatures are extremely cold and hypothermia can set in quickly, limiting the ability of movement in the river as compared to summertime
Click here for an updated weather forecast.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

The Willard Spillway sending water to the Great Salt Lake....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Large amounts of water sent to Great Salt Lake ahead of spring runoff

While Utah did not have a record water year this year, water managers say there is so much water that some is being sent into the Great Salt Lake.

10 days ago

The raised waters Parleys Creek in Sugar House Park as the warm weather melts snow in the mountains...

Emma Benson

‘Keep away’: Salt Lake City officials urge water safety amid spring runoff

Salt Lake City officials warn everyone of high waters near parks and trails as warm weather melts the mountain snow.

14 days ago

hydrologist sits in an office chair at an office desk...

Shelby Lofton

‘The unknowns really revolve around the weather’: Experts monitor spring runoff after above average winter

Now that it's spring following another above average snowpack, concerns over flooding in parts of the state are rising.

17 days ago

Utah Lake water release...

Alex Cabrero

Utah Lake release sends 300 million gallons of water a day into the Great Salt Lake

The Utah Lake control gates in Saratoga Springs opened Thursday morning to release water into the Great Salt Lake.

3 months ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Tons of sediment cleared from Logan River to protect power generators

Tons of sediment is being pulled from the Logan River as part of a project to clean up power generators.

4 months ago

Crews work on flood mitigation in Eagle Mountain...

Brittany Tait

Eagle Mountain’s project to reduce flooding threat

After an unseasonably rainy spring, certain neighborhoods in Eagle Mountain witnessed multiple floods. 

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Weber County warned about potential flooding