Weber County warned about potential flooding

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, April 27, the South Fork of the Ogden River is forecasted to be running near flooding stage. The highest risk of flooding that day is between seven and 11 p.m.

Safety tips provided by the Ogden City Fire Department Keep children and pets ten feet away from rivers to stop them from being carried under or away by fast-moving water. A sharp eye and a safe distance are the best methods of accident prevention in these environments.

Don’t walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can easily knock a person off their feet and increase their risk of drowning.

Listen to news and weather alerts before planning any outdoor activities or traveling. The danger of rivers and streams can increase during stormy weather conditions and will hinder the ability to safely travel near these areas.

Beware of debris. When the river rises, dams can break free due to the force of the water, and unexpected tree branches and other debris can collide with people without warning.

Early spring water temperatures are extremely cold and hypothermia can set in quickly, limiting the ability of movement in the river as compared to summertime Click here for an updated weather forecast.