Weber County warned about potential flooding

OGDEN — Officials with the Ogden City Fire Department and Weber County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to avoid streams and rivers in Weber County, as they are expected to run faster and fuller in correlation with spring’s rising temperatures.

Ogden is forecasted to have showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the weekend, adding to water levels.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, April 27, the South Fork of the Ogden River is forecasted to be running near flooding stage. The highest risk of flooding that day is between seven and 11 p.m.