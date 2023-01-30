Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CNN

Arrest made in sex trafficking of teen girl who disappeared at Mavs game

Jan 30, 2023, 1:18 PM
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 07: A general view of the skyline of downtown Dallas, Texas as the American Airl...
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 07: A general view of the skyline of downtown Dallas, Texas as the American Airlines Center can be seen before Game Four of the 2011 NBA Finals on June 7, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

DALLAS (KTVT) — It was a crime that made headlines around the world: a North Texas girl sex trafficked after disappearing from a Mavericks game. Now, nine months later, Dallas police say they have made an arrest in the case.

CBS11 I-Team reporter Ginger Allen recently sat down with the girl’s parents. Kyle and Brooke Morris have waited for months to find out who took their daughter from the AAC last April. They only knew the men in the grainy surveillance pictures by what they wore. “There’s video of yellow hoodie using a cell phone, then gray hoodie comes walking up,” said Kyle, describing what their attorney has seen on the video.

The Morrises say the man in yellow struck up a conversation with their 15-year-old daughter when she walked to the bathroom. “She did tell me that it was along the lines of, ‘let’s hang out for the rest of the game until it ends, then you can get back to your dad,'” said Brooke.

A source within DPD tells CBS11 detectives believe the man in yellow is 33-year-old Emanuel Cartagena. He’s charged with sexual assault of a child.

The girl told her parents she was lured into a parking garage where she was raped before being driven away. She wouldn’t be found for ten days. Her parents, with the help of a private investigator, tracked her to a hotel in Oklahoma City where she was being trafficked.

“She was drugged over several days,” said Brooke. “So bits of her memory are still coming back.”

None of the Dallas suspects were there, but Oklahoma City PD did make three arrests. Two of the Oklahoma suspects have pled guilty and are serving prison sentences, while the third is awaiting trial. The Morrises say Dallas PD refused to take their report until October – six months after the incident. DPD has previously said it did not take the report because of a statute that says missing children ages 13-17 are considered runaways and reports should be filed in the city where the teen resides.

In December, Crime Stoppers released the surveillance images of three men they called people of interest. Now one of those men is behind bars, and the Morrises hope more answers are on the way.

Zeke Fortenberry, the Morrises’ attorney, said in a statement:

“On behalf of the victim and her parents, we are pleased to learn that Emanuel Cartagena has been arrested for sexual assault of a child. We believe Cartagena to be the man who originally lured the victim from the Dallas Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center before sexually assaulting her in Dallas. The victim was then trafficked to Oklahoma. With no Dallas arrests in the nine months since she was sexually assaulted, it has been agonizing for the victim and her parents. The arrest of Cartagena is progress toward seeing that justice is done, and we appreciate the efforts of the Dallas Police Department. We hope that the other suspects related to her sexual assault in Dallas will also be arrested in the near future.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

CNN

Lisa Loring...
Toyin Owoseje and Amanda Watts, CNN

Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64

Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64.
13 hours ago
In 2022, the San Antonio Zoo received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 diff...
Yenny Sanchez

San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal

The San Antonio Zoo is offering a special Valentine's Day greeting for exes who just won't bug off.
13 hours ago
Dallas is among cities adversely affected by the latest bout of winter weather. Mandatory Credit: K...
Marnie Hunter

More than 700 US flights canceled as winter weather moves in

More than 700 US flights have been canceled on Monday as winter weather bears down on a wide swath of the United States.
13 hours ago
Motown singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, here in 2004, has died. (Louis Lanzano/AP)...
Marianne Garvey and Amanda Watts

Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dead at 81

Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and “War,” has died.
13 hours ago
A masked suspect is seen lighting a Molotov cocktail in front of Temple Ner Tamid in a still image ...
Celina Tebor, Isa Kaufman-Geballe and Zoe Sottile

Man throws Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue in arson attempt, police say

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said.
2 days ago
Annie Wersching, seen here in 2019, has passed away. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)...
Chuck Johnston and Alli Rosenbloom

Annie Wersching, ’24’ actress, passes away at 45

Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Arrest made in sex trafficking of teen girl who disappeared at Mavs game