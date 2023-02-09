Close
CNN

Disney announces more ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels are in the works

Feb 8, 2023, 5:31 PM
A general view of atmosphere the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen"at the El Capit...
A general view of atmosphere the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen"at the El Capitan Theatre on November 19, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The Mouse House is not letting go of prize properties “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday during the company’s earnings call that there are plans for additional sequels to both hit franchises in the works.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises,” Iger said.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2” in 2019, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movies, which followed the adventures of sister-princesses Anna and Elsa, star Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, who give voice to the beloved animated characters.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995, becoming an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019, and continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing over $1 billion. Disney’s Buzz Lightyear spinoff, “Lightyear,” premiered in 2022.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen star as the voices behind Woody and Buzz, the two iconic characters at the center of “Toy Story.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

