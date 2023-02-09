Close
POLITICS

‘Sherry Black bill’ would expand DNA testing options for law enforcement

Feb 9, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 12:58 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Several topics were discussed at the state Capitol Thursday morning, including a bill which would expand what can be used in investigations.

It is tied to a 2010 murder case in which the suspect was not tried for until last year. Now, lawmakers are hoping to expand the use of DNA and genealogy in similar cases.

SB156, better known as the “Sherry Black Bill,” was presented to the committee. Essentially, the bill establishes requirements that law enforcement must meet to look into DNA testing that has been turned into a genetic testing pool.

Speaking Thursday in favor of the bill included Heidi Miller, daughter of Sherry Black, who was murdered back in 2010 in her small bookstore in South Salt Lake.

Suspect Identified, Arrested In 10-Year-Old Sherry Black Cold Case

For years, Miller said there was a period where their family felt like law enforcement had exhausted all resources in solving her family’s case. Ten years later, Miller said it’s thanks to genealogy testing being used an investigative tool that her mom’s case was solved.

“You never get your loved one back, but there’s a peace that comes with a case being solved that makes it easier to go on,” Miller said.

Whit Cook with Utah Eagle Forum spoke against the bill, saying knowing a genealogy test could be used by law enforcement may deter people from wanting to take those tests moving forward.

“The balance between privacy and trying to find a perpetrator is overstepped at this point. When it comes to balancing the two, we’d like to see err on the side of privacy,” Cook said.

Currently, pulling genealogy testing for investigative purposes is through consent. That is, a person must give permission — yes or no — that law enforcement can use DNA for investigations.

The bill has not been voted out of committee. It is slated to be back in committee again on Monday when the public is allowed to comment.

