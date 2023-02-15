Live entertainment to fill TRAX trains, Gallivan Center over NBA All-Star weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority TRAX trains will be a party this NBA All-Star weekend.

According to a press release from JOYMOB Events, live entertainment will be taking place on the Blue Line from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 17, 18 and 19.

“Downtown UTA TRAX riders will enjoy musicians, comedians, singers, magicians and more thanks to the Downtown Alliance and JOYMOB Events during NBA All-Star weekend,” the release stated.

Surprise performances, including a 30-person flashmob and fire show, will also be occurring at Gallivan Center — located at 239 S. Main Street — from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“JOYMOB Events is excited to be a part of this initiative with the City of Salt Lake to bring entertainment and infuse a little joy into the lives of SLC residents and out of town visitors. We are grateful to be part of this and cannot wait to see everyone join in the fun,” said Bahaa Chmait, director for JOYMOB Events.

