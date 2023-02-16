Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior

Feb 16, 2023, 11:42 AM
A sign is posted in front of a Tesla service center on April 20, 2022 in Fremont, California. Tesla...
A sign is posted in front of a Tesla service center on April 20, 2022 in Fremont, California. Tesla reported first quarter earnings that far exceeded analyst expectations with revenue of $18.76 billion compared to expectations of $17.80 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.

The recall, part of a larger investigation by U.S. safety regulators into Tesla’s automated driving systems, came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla’s system responds in four areas along roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.

The system, which is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners, makes unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, failing to come to a complete stop at stop signs, or going through an intersection during a yellow traffic light without proper caution, NHTSA said.

In addition, the system may not adequately respond to changes in posted speed limits, or it may not account for the driver’s adjustments in speed, the documents said.

“FSD beta software that allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash,” the agency said in documents.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that could be caused by the software from May of 2019 through Sept. 12, 2022. But the Austin, Texas, electric vehicle maker told the agency it is not aware of any deaths or injuries.

In a statement, NHTSA said it found the problem during tests performed as part of an investigation into “Full Self-Driving” and “Autopilot” software that take on some driving tasks. “As required by law and after discussions with NHTSA, Tesla launched a recall to repair those defects,” the agency said.

Despite their names and claims by CEO Elon Musk that “Full Self-Driving” vehicles don’t need human intervention, Tesla says on its website that the cars cannot drive themselves and owners must be ready to intervene at all times.

NHTSA’s testing found that “Autosteer on City Streets,” which is part of Tesla’s FSD beta testing, “led to an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws.”

The recall covers certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles, as well as 2017 through 2013 Model 3s, and 2020l through 2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with the software, or with installation pending.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

a man is seen chucking a golf ball...
Steve Smith, KGTV

Golf alternative has players flinging the ball down the fairway

There is a new alternative to the sport, and it's starting to pick up a lot of interest. It is called fling golf, and it is a very simple sport to learn. All you need is a stick and a golf ball, and you are set.
18 hours ago
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El ...
Associated Press

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and three more were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, adding to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across the United States. El Paso police said hours after the gunfire that two people had […]
18 hours ago
Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 202...
Fatima Hussein, Josh Boak and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

CBO projects higher unemployment, slow exit from inflation

The Congressional Budget Office says it expects the U.S. economy to stagnate this year. It projects that the unemployment rate will jump to 5.1%.
2 days ago
Vallow motion denied...
Cary Schwanitz

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell’s request to dismiss murder case

A Boise judge denied Lori Vallow Daybell’s attempt to get her case dismissed because she has not had a speedy trial.
2 days ago
'Little Mermaid' live action film...
Dan Heching, CNN

‘The Little Mermaid’ latest teaser gives us first glimpse of Ursula

Melissa McCarthy is finally ready to unfurl her tentacles as Ursula the sea witch.
2 days ago
The Brake Room, in New York City, opens on Feb. 16. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, Inc.)...
Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Chick-fil-A opens NYC ‘break room’ for delivery workers

COVID spurred more people to order food out, making delivery workers busier than ever. So Chick-fil-A has built a break room for those in New York City.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior