On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

When red-hot isn’t enough: New government heat risk tool sets magenta as most dangerous level

Apr 27, 2024, 9:25 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: The sun rises behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on ...

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: The sun rises behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on April 09, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Dozens of people came out to see and photograph the biannual phenomenon dubbed "California Henge" when the sun falls perfectly between city blocks. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Forget about red hot. A new color-coded heat warning system relies on magenta to alert Americans to the most dangerous conditions they may see this summer.

The National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday — Earth Day — presented a new online heat risk system that combines meteorological and medical risk factors with a seven-day forecast that’s simplified and color-coded for a warming world of worsening heat waves.

“For the first time we’ll be able to know how hot is too hot for health and not just for today but for coming weeks,” Dr. Ari Bernstein, director of the National Center for Environmental Health, said at a joint news conference by government health and weather agencies.

Magenta is the worst and deadliest of five heat threat categories, hitting everybody with what the agencies are calling “rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief.” It’s a step higher than red, considered a major risk, which hurts anyone without adequate cooling and hydration and has impacts reverberating through the health care system and some industries. Red is used when a day falls within the top 5% hottest in a particular location for a particular date; when other factors come into play, the alert level may bump even higher to magenta, weather service officials said.

On the other hand, pale green is little to no risk. Yellow is minor risk, mostly to the very young, old, sick and pregnant. Orange is moderate risk, mostly hurting people who are sensitive to heat, especially those without cooling, such as the homeless.

The five categories rest on strict science-set numerical thresholds, like the Saffir Simpson hurricane scale that is familiar for its Category 1 through 5 terminology, though the heat version is specific to location, said National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. The thresholds were calculated using local weather data, local climatology that shows what people are used to at certain locations at each time of year, and localized heath and medical data for when heat illnesses and deaths show up in the area, he said.

“Heat is a threat to our health,” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said. She said last year more than 120,000 people were taken to the emergency room in the United States because of heat. Last year was one of the deadliest years in decades for heat, according to government records.

Heat is by far the No. 1 weather cause of death in the United States, said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Rick Spinrad, citing CDC data of 1,200 deaths per year. Last year was the hottest year on record globally.

Both the weather service and CDC will put versions of the tool on their websites. Enter a ZIP code on the CDC dashboard to get more focus on health risks and air quality and zoom in on the weather service map online for more detailed forecasts and explanations. Both versions include heat risk for the next seven days and there is a Spanish edition. The CDC site is https://www.cdc.gov/heatrisk and the weather service version is https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/heatrisk/

There are numerous other meteorological indexes for heat, Graham said. Those include the heat index, which factors in humidity; wet bulb globe temperature, which is aimed at outdoors heat stress in the sun; and universal thermal climate index, which brings in radiation and other urban heat factors.

“This is a way to simplify that,” Graham said. “You’ve got to be able to simplify the stuff so that people actually want to look at it first of all and most importantly understand it.”

A version of the heat risk map has been in use in California and other parts of the West for about a decade, he said.

Health officials Cohen and Bernstein said even as heat gets worse with climate change, society can try to reduce deaths by better warnings and better planning. Doctors should talk with people before the summer begins about what vulnerable people should do in advance before heat waves, they said. For example, some heart medications interact with outdoor heat and people shouldn’t stop taking their medications, but they could take other precautions, as can teenagers with asthma, said Bernstein, a pediatrician by training.

Those precautions will be needed soon, Graham said.

The Weather Service’s seasonal forecast for May and June shows likely above-average temperatures for much of the United States, Graham said. “So as summer approaches, it’s going to be as hot as ever and even more so if we get above average.”

“Heat waves are getting hotter, longer, more frequent and you’re getting less relief at night,” Graham said, citing numerous studies in the past decade. “So it’s becoming increasingly serious.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

On April 26, 2024, a tornado outbreak occurred from central Nebraska into central Iowa, largely cen...

Nick Ingram, Jeff Martin and Heather Hollingsworth Associated Press

Residents begin going through the rubble after tornadoes hammer parts of Nebraska and Iowa

Residents began sifting through the rubble Saturday after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions, then slamming an Iowa town.

14 minutes ago

Ogden River near flooding levels (Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff's Department)...

Carlysle Price

Weber County warned about potential flooding

Officials with the Ogden City Fire Department and Weber County Sheriff's Office are warning people to avoid streams and rivers in Weber County, as they are expected to run faster and fuller in correlation with spring's rising temperatures.

15 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Getty Images)...

Gerald Herbert and Kevin McGill, Associated Press

Storms bring floods and damaging wind across the South; 1 dead in Mississippi

Severe storms blamed for a death in Mississippi spawned a tornado that demolished buildings in one Louisiana city Wednesday.

14 days ago

Green grass and wildflowers grow as a cyclist rides on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the foothi...

Carter Williams

Salt Lake City hits 1st 80-degree day of year, ties 88-year-old record

Utah's capital tied an 88-year-old temperature record on Friday as the high temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport surpassed 80 degrees for the first time this year.

15 days ago

People watch the total solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon, in August 2017. April’s total solar eclip...

Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

While you watch the eclipse, you’ll also be able to feel it

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will alter weather conditions on the Earth’s surface while the astronomical marvel unfolds in the sky.

20 days ago

A still from a video of wildfires with heavy smoke moving through Woodward County, Oklahoma, amidst...

Dalia Faheid, CNN

Hurricane-force winds and dry conditions combine to fuel critical fire threat in Central US

Intense winds across the Central United States this weekend are fueling critical fire danger, leaving roads closed and thousands without power in some areas.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

When red-hot isn’t enough: New government heat risk tool sets magenta as most dangerous level