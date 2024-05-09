On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tooele man among thousands stranded in Brazil due to ruinous floods

May 8, 2024, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Thousands in southeastern Brazil are stranded and displaced after catastrophic floods submerged entire cities.

The stranded include a Tooele man, 24-year-old Collin McEachern, who flew to Porto Alegre for a two-week vacation with local friends that quickly went south.

“The plan was to do a quick trip down here,” said McEachern who flew to Porto Alegre in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on April 26. Almost immediately, he said the skies turned gray.

The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

“It was very intense rain that didn’t stop,” McEachern said. “They have never received this much rain ever.”

By May 1, McEachern said evacuations were underway in Canoas, a city with a population of 350,000 just north of Porto Alegre, which boasts a population of 1.3 million people.

“Half of the city that I’m in is currently under water,” McEachern said. “Mathias [Velho] which had hundreds of thousands of people living there is completely under water.”

McEachern is sharing his two bedroom Airbnb with 11 others. It is located on higher ground. They have electricity but no running or drinking water.

Tooele resident Collin McEachern is among thousands of people stranded in Brazil from floodwaters. (KSL TV)

“Chlorine and pool water is what we’re using here for personal hygiene, we’ve got some buckets and go down to the pool and bring them back up,” McEachern said.

And McEachern said he’s one of the lucky ones. The BBC reports at least 95 people are dead, dozens missing, and 155,000 are displaced.

The Airport in Porto Alegre is also closed for commercial travel as it remains flooded. McEachern said travel out of the area he’s in is challenging as the airport is closed and several roads remain flooded or are backed up for hours with those fleeing disaster zones.

“The most populous part of the city just has been swept away and so I mean you can’t even compare what I’m feeling with those who have just lost everything are feeling,” McEachern said.

McEachern spends his days buying and collecting essentials and taking them from shelter to shelter.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is also assisting with humanitarian efforts 21 meetinghouses run by volunteers are serving as makeshift shelters and they donated thousands of basic food packages to Brazil’s civil defense. The Church is also planning to send a plane from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre with supplies Thursday.

“It’s just everybody giving what they can,” McEachern said.

Collin is collecting donations through Venmo to purchase supplies in Porto Alegre.

You can find more information by clicking here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

After a fire destroyed their home, and their neighbor's home, Pete and Lindsey Rakozy are grateful ...

Shelby Lofton

Eagle Mountain family displaced after fire destroyed two homes

A family of five is displaced after an Eagle Mountain fire destroyed their home, and their neighbors.

1 hour ago

With recent snow in Salt Lake City, wildfires are not something many residents have to worry about ...

Alex Cabrero

SLCFD is preparing now for potential wildfires in the future

With recent snow in Salt Lake City, wildfires are not something many residents have to worry about right now. However, Salt Lake City firefighters have been.

2 hours ago

Abravanel Hall is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Smith Entertainment Group, ...

Carole Mikita

‘A generational blunder’; Key player in Abravanel Hall’s genesis speaks out against demolition ideas

In response to recent ideas of possibly demolishing and rebuilding Salt Lake's Abravanel Hall, the home to the Utah Symphony, a key player in the building's creation speaks out against the notion.

3 hours ago

A sign inside The Break, sports grill, encouraging customers to come inside....

Lindsay Aerts

Restaurants in Delta Center revitalization zone hopeful about more customers

With plans to renovate the area around the Delta Center, nearby businesses say they're hopeful the plans will bring in more customers.

3 hours ago

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies fr...

Michael Houck

The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

The Church of Jesus Christ is sending humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent flooding that devastated Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

3 hours ago

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Chad Daybell is returning to c...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Doctor shows emotional jurors photos of children’s autopsies in Chad Daybell murder trial

Dr. Garth Warren spoke in detail about the autopsies of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan during his testimony Wednesday in the Chad Daybell murder trial.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Tooele man among thousands stranded in Brazil due to ruinous floods