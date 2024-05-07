On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Spring storm brings heavy snow to mountain areas, with more expected Tuesday

May 7, 2024, 11:06 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm

From just above the Bountiful Temple, taken at 10 am Monday. Two feet of snow. Thousands of broken ...

From just above the Bountiful Temple, taken at 10 am Monday. Two feet of snow. Thousands of broken and bent trees. (Viewer submitted)

(Viewer submitted)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A cold front brought spring snow of up to two feet in some mountain areas and up to 8-10 inches in some places across the Wasatch Front and more is expected Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning and winter storm warning on Tuesday for multiple areas along the Wasatch Front.

The late season snow storm from over the weekend into Tuesday is not the latest snow to hit valleys in Utah history.

As recently as 2017, Utah valleys got snow on May 17 and 18. In 2010, it snowed in Utah on May 24, and the latest snow recorded in Utah was on June 6, 1914.

Multiple people took to social media sharing their disappointment or surprise over the late snow storm.

Others headed up to the ski resorts to take advantage of the fresh powder.

The storm was one of the biggest of the season, totaling 25 inches at Alta, 21 inches at Snowbird, 16 inches at Solitude, and 14 inches at Brighton — and there could be more to come.

The National Weather Service for Salt Lake City issued freeze warnings and winter storm warnings for different parts of the state on Tuesday.

A storm warning is in effect until midnight on Wednesday for the Wasatch Mountains including Interstate 80, North-Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the Western Uinta Mountains including the cities of Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta, Brighton, Mirror Lake Highway, and Moon Lake.

Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of four – eight inches and up to 12 inches in the upper Cottonwood Canyons and high Uintas.

The weather service advised people to check road conditions and avoid driving in those areas if possible.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the advisory stated.

The National Weather Service also put out a freeze warning for Eastern Box Elder County, Tooele/Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, and the San Rafael Swell through Wednesday morning.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Tornado damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, on May 7, 2024. (CNN)...

Mary Gilbert, CNN

1 dead after Oklahoma tornadoes as millions in the Midwest face a strong tornado threat

One person has died, and millions more face the threat of tornadoes in the Midwest.

4 hours ago

A tornado spins west of Hawley, Texas, as cars pass on U.S. 277 on Thursday May 2, 2024. (Ronald W....

Alexa St. John, Sean Murphy and Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Millions of people across Oklahoma, southern Kansas at risk of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms

Millions of people in the central United States must brace themselves for powerful storms that may include long-track tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and baseball-sized hail, forecasters said Monday, issuing a rare high risk warning for central Oklahoma and southern Kansas.

18 hours ago

FILE: Cars navigate snow-covered streets on 800 South in Salt Lake City during a winter storm on Mo...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Winter storm warning extended; freeze watch issued for parts of Utah

A late-season winter storm that arrived in Utah this weekend has already produced over 2 feet of snow in some parts of the Wasatch Mountains, but some areas could receive another foot of snow by the end of Tuesday.

18 hours ago

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, snow falls in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Saturday,...

Associated Press

Sierra Nevada records snowiest day of the season from brief but potent California storm

A weekend spring storm that drenched the San Francisco Bay area and closed Northern California mountain highways also set a single-day snowfall record for the season on Sunday in the Sierra Nevada.

2 days ago

The bridge over Lake Houston, along West Lake Houston Parkway from Kingwood to Atascocita, was clos...

Sara Tonks, Joe Sutton and Paradise Afshar, CNN

Young boy dies in Texas floodwaters as authorities make more than 200 rescues across state

The body of a young boy was recovered from floodwaters near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, as search and rescue teams statewide continue to patrol streets and neighborhoods inundated by rainfall.

2 days ago

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah on Sunday. (UDOT)...

Mark Jones

Wet and snowy conditions move into northern Utah on Sunday

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah early Sunday afternoon.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Spring storm brings heavy snow to mountain areas, with more expected Tuesday