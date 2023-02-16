Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

Sneak peek inside the All-Star NBA member experience at Vivint Arena

Feb 16, 2023, 1:35 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm
Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re not going to the actual NBA All-Star game, the NBA is giving fans an opportunity to feel like you’re a part of it – for free.

The NBA is taking extra special care of fans. Download the NBA Events app, sign up to become a member, and you’re good to go take in the ultimate All-Star experience.

Be prepared to be wowed when you step inside the NBA Member Entrance right outside Vivint Arena, located at the northeast entrance at the corner of South Temple and John Stockton Drive.

This portal is an immersive courtside experience that NBA fans can take in before stepping onto the court. There’s LED floor technology and first-of-its-kind immersive dynamic content on three sides.

I got to do a walk through with Kenzi Inman, NBA Dir. Global Events Strategy & Development.

“As fans go through this experience, they’ll be randomly assigned an NBA All-Star player whose feet they will follow throughout the experience. We think the most premium NBA experience his feet on the floor, court side, hearing everything up close for yourself.”

On the other side of the court, fans can get their picture taken and save that special memento to remember all-star weekend 2023.

The NBA is expecting 25,000 fans to walk through this immersive experience.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

...
Andrew Adams

Utah Custom Sneaker Artist puts his talents on All-Star weekend stage

Jonathon Millar has built a reputation, athletic shoe by athletic shoe, transforming them into custom sneaker works of art.
17 hours ago
Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock)...
Eliza Pace

Utah Jazz gives tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

The Utah Jazz surprised one woman with tickets after she'd been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets. 
17 hours ago
...
Matt Gephardt

Lehi woman loses $1,000 in NBA All-Star Game tickets scam

Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game is sold out, but how do you know if the resell tickets you are buying are any good?
17 hours ago
Crews working on the Vivint Area stage to get the stadium ready for All-Stars (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock...
Alex Cabrero

Vivint Arena transforms for NBA All-Star event

The Vivint Area gets a massive makeover to prepare for the NBA All-Star event hitting Salt Lake City.
2 days ago
Karl Malone as a radio show host...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Karl Malone returns to Utah’s All-Star weekend as a judge for dunk contest

Karl Malone will be back in Utah to help judge the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night.
2 days ago
...
Madison Swenson

Live entertainment to fill TRAX trains, Gallivan Center over NBA All-Star weekend

Utah Transit Authority TRAX trains will be a party this NBA All-Star weekend.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Sneak peek inside the All-Star NBA member experience at Vivint Arena