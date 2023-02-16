Sneak peek inside the All-Star NBA member experience at Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re not going to the actual NBA All-Star game, the NBA is giving fans an opportunity to feel like you’re a part of it – for free.

The NBA is taking extra special care of fans. Download the NBA Events app, sign up to become a member, and you’re good to go take in the ultimate All-Star experience.

Be prepared to be wowed when you step inside the NBA Member Entrance right outside Vivint Arena, located at the northeast entrance at the corner of South Temple and John Stockton Drive.

This portal is an immersive courtside experience that NBA fans can take in before stepping onto the court. There’s LED floor technology and first-of-its-kind immersive dynamic content on three sides.

I got to do a walk through with Kenzi Inman, NBA Dir. Global Events Strategy & Development.

“As fans go through this experience, they’ll be randomly assigned an NBA All-Star player whose feet they will follow throughout the experience. We think the most premium NBA experience his feet on the floor, court side, hearing everything up close for yourself.”

On the other side of the court, fans can get their picture taken and save that special memento to remember all-star weekend 2023.

The NBA is expecting 25,000 fans to walk through this immersive experience.