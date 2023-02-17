Close
1993 All-Star tickets among hundreds of Jazz posters, memorabilia in South Jordan home

Feb 17, 2023, 6:31 AM | Updated: 6:38 am
Ashley Moser's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Longtime Jazz fans Shauna and Chad Lewis have decked out their garage with 40 years’ worth of team memorabilia.

“We just love the Jazz and so do our kids and grandkids,” Shauna Lewis said. “In fact, two of our grandsons are named after players.”

The couple became season ticket holders back in 1981 when the Jazz played at the Salt Palace.

“Back then tickets were $5 a game,” Chad Lewis said. “I would never miss a game.”

Over the years, the couple has been to over 400 games, including the 1993 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. In fact, they kept their original tickets, the program booklet and glass Coca-Cola bottles with the Utah All-Star logo.

“We probably had to pay $90 for the tickets and we could’ve sold them for a lot more, but not with this guy,” Shauna laughs as she points to her husband.

The couple said seeing the big game come back to Jazz territory is nostalgic. They were able to visit downtown this week, see the sites where NBA events are happening and compare them to the last time the city hosted the event.

(Photo courtesy: Shauna and Chad Lewis)

“It is incredible, windows decorated with the players and it’s bigger. I guarantee you it’s bigger,” Chad Lewis said.

They are excited for the younger generation to experience the game this Sunday, saying it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“There is so much excitement in the air when you are going into the game. It’s just so fun, it’s magic,” Shauna Lewis said.

