Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

Utah entrepreneur wins $50,000 at NBA All-Star Weekend pitch competition

Feb 17, 2023, 7:49 AM
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A female entrepreneur from Salt Lake City went home Thursday with $50,000 after winning the first-ever NBA Foundation Pitch Competition as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

“Utah is the perfect place to host this competition. With a booming economy, a growing population and a thriving tech scene, we embody hustle and drive,” said Nayo Campbell, digital content producer for the Utah Jazz and emcee for the event. “This is an excellent opportunity for Black businesses to be elevated and exposed to investors and an audience beyond Utah.”

Eight Black entrepreneurs — four of whom are from Utah —had three minutes to pitch their business to a panel of judges followed by a five-minute Q&A from the panel. The judges were Jazz minority owner Ryan Sweeney, businessman and record executive Steve Stoute, American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge and managing partner of Beta Boom Kimmy Paluch.

Jenna White, founder of Empire Body Waxing, said she was “stoked” to be the first-place winner of the competition.

“I am still kind of in shock,” White said after the event. “I am very much happy and very much grateful, but I’m like ‘pinch me.’ This is wild.”

Her waxing company strives to help people feel safe and comfortable during their personal care by providing a luxurious but affordable experience. White currently operates a salon located in Salt Lake City, but she is hoping to expand to Utah County with the money she won.

White put an emphasis during her pitch on how she gives back to the community by donating some of her profits to local charities such as the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Utah Association of Family Support Centers.

“I’m honored, truly. Because that imposter syndrome, you know? I’m like, do I deserve to be here? And so it’s great that the judges — especially in their caliber — felt that I deserved to win,” White said.

The NBA Foundation partnered with the National Black MBA Association and the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce to host the competition. The first-place winner received $50,000, second place got $35,000 and third place got $15,000.

Utah Jazz Minority owner Ryan Sweeney, UnitedMasters and Translation founder and CEO Steve Stoute, American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge and Beta Boom managing partner Kimmy Paluch, left to right, sit during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. (Photo: Ryan Sun, Deseret News)

Amber Hayes, of Memphis, placed second for her business SecondKeys, an artificial intelligence-enhanced property management system. Derek Canton, of Boston, placed third for his payment application named Paerpay.

The other business pitches included an enhanced hiring and communication system for the trucking industry, a recruitment and project management app, a device that helps people measure their workouts by analyzing their exercise data, a television and brand platform for Black creators, and a vegan bakery.

“Technology as a hub in this community is a real driving force,” said NBA Foundation executive director Greg Taylor. “We’re using the opportunity to shine a light on the NBA Foundation’s mission and to highlight the value and the importance of the young people who got a chance to present. That’s what today is all about, and we’re glad to be here.”

Corner Canyon High School freshman Bryjé Adu-Akumatey attended the competition and said it was a good experience for her. She is the president of her school’s Black Student Union and is an entrepreneur herself.

She and her mom started a fashion accessory boutique called Bryje.com in 2018. Adu-Akumatey said she would be interested to one day be able to participate in an event like this.

“It’s been fun to see how everyone has grown in their businesses,” Adu-Akumatey said about the presenters.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

Follow @KSL5TV...
KSL TV

PHOTO GALLERY: NBA All-Star weekend lights up Salt Lake City

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is bringing fun, entertainment and hype to Salt Lake City this weekend.
12 hours ago
Experts say you are better off paying a little extra to make sure you are getting authentic All-Sta...
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Buying fake NBA All-Star merch online poses identity theft risk

Something else besides basketball all-stars and their fans has come to town this week -- counterfeit merch.
12 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Ashley Moser

1993 All-Star tickets among hundreds of Jazz posters, memorabilia in South Jordan home

Longtime Jazz fans Shauna and Chad Lewis have decked out their garage with 40 years' worth of team memorabilia.
12 hours ago
The official game bal for the NBA's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D....
Matt Gephardt

Utah Jazz gift woman tickets after she was scammed out of All-Star tickets

A Utah woman who was ripped off trying to buy tickets for her kids to the All-Star game will be going after all.
1 day ago
Jeffery Turner looking for celebrities...
Shelby Lofton

Utahn’s creative plan to meet celebrities arriving for All-Star Game

Salt Lake International was already busy Thursday as thousands of people made their way into Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star Weekend.
1 day ago
NBA invests in Lincoln Elementary...
Jed Boal

NBA renovates STEM lab, gym at elementary school in South Salt Lake

Over the next few days, the NBA will put on an amazing show in Salt Lake City.  The league is also making lasting investments in some of Utah’s youth as Lincoln Elementary School in South Salt Lake received some NBA upgrades for education and play.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah entrepreneur wins $50,000 at NBA All-Star Weekend pitch competition