KSL+: The NBA All-Star Game is back in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been 30 years, but the NBA All-Star Game is finally back in Salt Lake City.

It’s #NBAAllStar weekend. On @KSLplus this week, we take a closer look at the excitement and potential impact heading into All-Star weekend.@KSL5TVhttps://t.co/k2V4pScxQA pic.twitter.com/FALiUzapJ1 — Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) February 17, 2023

This week, we take a closer look at the excitement and energy building up for the All-Star weekend and the impact it could have on the local economy.