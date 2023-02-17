KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS
KSL+: The NBA All-Star Game is back in Utah
Feb 17, 2023, 3:36 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been 30 years, but the NBA All-Star Game is finally back in Salt Lake City.
It’s #NBAAllStar weekend. On @KSLplus this week, we take a closer look at the excitement and potential impact heading into All-Star weekend.@KSL5TVhttps://t.co/k2V4pScxQA pic.twitter.com/FALiUzapJ1
— Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) February 17, 2023
This week, we take a closer look at the excitement and energy building up for the All-Star weekend and the impact it could have on the local economy.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- M3.2 earthquake rattles parts of northern Utah (pageviews: 9302)
- Man's body found along I-80; investigation underway (pageviews: 7578)
- Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47 (pageviews: 6881)
- Utah contractor tells KSL Investigators he ‘ripped off’ customers (pageviews: 5100)
- Tooele community supporting family of teen who drowned in reservoir (pageviews: 4044)
- Plane lands on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan (pageviews: 3932)