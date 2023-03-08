Sold out ‘WOW Fashion Show’ celebrates International Women’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and the Women of the World organization is hosting a fashion show and gala that night.

The platform gives women of all different cultures and ethnicities a chance to share their stories and inspire others.

Founder and executive director Samira Harnish has connected with each of the women whose photos are displayed on the walls of the Women in the World office. She’s been their ally since they made Utah their home.

“When they come here, they’re coming after war, oppression, poverty,” Harnish said.

In 2022, Women of the World awarded 15 tuition scholarships for eligible women to attend universities and colleges at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The non-profit organization gives them a fresh start. The women learn English, job skills, and how to manage money.

“Most forcibly displaced women are the first generation in their families to go to college. We want to enable them to become self-reliant through education so they can access better opportunities for well-paying jobs,” Harnish explained. “The most rewarding thing for me is when I see them. They are self-reliant and independent.”

For the past 12 years, she has featured those she has helped in a fashion show and cultural gala.

“We give a chance for our ladies to show their culture, how they’re liking our state,” Harnish said.

Each model shares their past and future in hopes that the community will step up and help fund the vital self-reliance programs that have given them new opportunities in their new home.

“It’s going to be the best event ever,” she expressed.

The fashion show takes place at 5 p.m. at This is the Place Heritage Park, but it’s all sold out. But you’re encouraged to donate to the non-profit on their website.