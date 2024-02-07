On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Is it really different for women walking at night than men? This study has new evidence

Feb 6, 2024, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Study results shown in an image that was given to participants. A heat map shows participant select...

Study results shown in an image that was given to participants. A heat map shows participant selections indicating where they would be looking if walking in the photo setting. (Brigham Young University)

(Brigham Young University)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The findings from a recent study from Brigham Young University concluding that walking at night is a widely different experience for men and women. The study was published Tuesday.

The university issued a news release stating that the results showed clear evidence of “constant environmental scanning” that women conduct as they walk in the dark. Multiple images were published with the study showing a darkly lit photo of a pathway, and indications of heat points, which represent a line of sight for the person walking.

“This project has been a fantastic conversation starter to bring awareness to lived experiences, particularly of women in this case,” co-author Alyssa Baer said.

The study was led by health professor Robbie Chaney, and co-authored by Ida Tovar and Baer, BYU undergraduates at the beginning of the study and have now moved on past graduate school.

It used nearly 600 individuals, 56% women, 44% men. Each participant was instructed to look through 16 images of campus areas at Utah Valley University, Westminster College, the University of Utah and BYU. Participants were asked to imagine themselves walking through the photo. Using a Qualtrics heat map, they were then asked to click on areas of the image that stood out the most to them.

The data collected was combined into each photo, showing men tend to focus on the path or fixed object, like a light or garbage can, while women typically scanned the perimeter, focusing on bushes or dark areas next to a path.

“The resulting heat maps represent perhaps what people are thinking or feeling or doing as they are moving through these spaces,” Chaney said. “Before we started the study, we expected to see some differences, but we didn’t expect to see them so contrasting. It’s really visually striking.”

Study results shown in an image that was given to participants. A heat map shows participant selections indicating where they would be looking if walking in the photo setting. (Brigham Young University)

The study specifies the results “may be reflective of (women’s) broad experience with fear of crime that highlights a greater fear of crime, particularly personally violent or sexual crimes resulting from stalking, prowling, or loitering in poorly lit areas.”

“My hope is that in having concrete data, we are able to start conversations that lead to meaningful action,” Baer said.

“Why can’t we live in a world where women don’t have to think about these things? It’s heartbreaking to hear of things women close to me have dealt with,” Chaney said. “It would be nice to work towards a world where there is no difference between the heat maps in these sets of images.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

FILE: (L-R) Co-teachers at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 Marisa Wiezel (who is related to the photograp...

Eliza Pace

Bills target maternity leave for teachers, one requires 3 weeks of paid maternity leave

One bill would require three weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.

3 hours ago

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday in the final regional event of ...

Karah Brackin

Esports serving as catalyst for the future of high school athletes

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday in the final regional event of the 2024 esports tournament. 

8 hours ago

A Granite School District sign is pictured at the district's offices in South Salt Lake on Monday, ...

Garna Mejia

Junior high student facing criminal charges for using social media to spread fake school threats

A junior high student is facing criminal charges after allegedly spreading fake school threats on social media this weekend.

24 hours ago

FILE: Utah State University...

Shelby Lofton

Survey results show what Utahns think and know about domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment

The Utah Women & Leadership Project surveyed men and women statewide to gather data on their perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs surrounding issues that especially impact women.

5 days ago

Gricelda Arzaluz and another student in the factory. (KSL TV's Mike Anderson)...

Mike Anderson

West Valley student wins competition, gets to design chocolate bar

Nearly everyone loves chocolate, but few people get a chance to create their own chocolate bar.

5 days ago

cartoon mascot painted on the back of a trailer...

BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

Battle to change Native American logos continues, as some communities are reinstating them

A passionate student letter prompted a southern Pennsylvania school district to change its Native American logo years ago. But the mascot is back after a conservative school board acted on its campaign promise to reinstate it.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Is it really different for women walking at night than men? This study has new evidence