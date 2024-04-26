On the Site:
District asks parents for help after Roy High School has 3 incidents with guns in 2 weeks

Apr 26, 2024, 4:02 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


ROY — Weber School District is urging parents to talk to their kids about guns after Roy High School had three incidents in the past two weeks of students bringing guns on school property.

“Over the past two weeks, we’ve had three incidents where students at Roy High School were found in possession of firearms. These cases are not related and there were not threats involved,” a letter sent to the media states.

The timeline

On April 11, the school received information that a student possibly had a gun at Roy High. The student was detained and police responded, finding a firearm in the student’s possession.

“We do not believe the student had any specific plans to use the gun. The student is now facing criminal charges and disciplinary action,” the letter stated.

On April 24, the school responded to a complaint about kids vaping in the parking lot of Roy High. School officials made contact with the students and discovered that one of the students had an unloaded handgun in their possession. The student told officials they’d been having some problems with individuals outside of school so they were carrying the gun for protection.

A letter from the school states, “There was no indication of any conflict with anyone at Roy High or that the student had any plans to use the gun while at school. Officers from the Roy Police Department were involved in the investigation and the student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action.”

On April 25, school officials received information about a student with a gun in their car. Police officers stopped the car and found an unloaded firearm in a gun case in the trunk. The student told police they had the gun because they do some hunting after school on a farm. There was nothing to indicate the student had any intentions to cause harm to anyone, however, firearms of any kind are prohibited on school property. The student will face criminal charges and disciplinary action.

In the letter released to parents on Thursday, April 25, the district made a plea to parents, asking for their help.

“We appreciate everyone being vigilant in reporting concerns to school officials, and we continue to encourage students to, ‘say something if you see something.’ Parents, we also need your help.  Please talk to your children about the consequences of bringing a firearm to school.  Even look-alike weapons and toy guns are prohibited.  Also, please make sure your firearms are securely locked up in your home and that they are always accounted for.”

