Payson police, Nebo School District address threats against Mt. Nebo Middle School

PAYSON — The Nebo School District and Payson Police Department will address recent threats against Mt. Nebo Middle School that have disrupted classes multiple times.

Mt. Nebo Middle School parents expressed irritation over a bomb threat that led to a campus-wide evacuation Tuesday. According to the district, this is the third threat against the school in two weeks, and the Utah Department of Public Safety and Payson police are investigating where the threats are coming from.

