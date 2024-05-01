On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Payson police, Nebo School District address threats against Mt. Nebo Middle School

May 1, 2024, 1:03 PM

A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. Payson police are investigating serious threats against school officials and even students in the Mt. Nebo School District.  (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

BY JOSH ELLIS


PAYSON — The Nebo School District and Payson Police Department will address recent threats against Mt. Nebo Middle School that have disrupted classes multiple times.

Mt. Nebo Middle School parents expressed irritation over a bomb threat that led to a campus-wide evacuation Tuesday. According to the district, this is the third threat against the school in two weeks, and the Utah Department of Public Safety and Payson police are investigating where the threats are coming from.

Read more here.

Parents frustrated after Mt. Nebo Middle School evacuated after third threat in two weeks

Ongoing tests of dairy products by the US Food and Drug Administration have not found any active H5...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

Continued FDA testing finds no active bird flu virus in variety of dairy products

Ongoing testing of milk and dairy products by the US Food and Drug Administration has not found any active H5N1 bird flu virus in 297 samples of products purchased in grocery stores, the agency said Wednesday.

2 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Magna man charged with kidnapping, beating woman for 3 days

A Magna man was charged Tuesday with nearly a dozen felonies accusing him of holding his girlfriend captive for three days, sexually and physically assaulting her during that time and threatening to harm her family.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs despite pulled calf muscle

SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was handing out $50 gas cards and bro hugs — with a side of limp after pulling a calf muscle yesterday — to some lucky Utahns on Wednesday!

2 hours ago

A sign at the Center Pointe TRAX Station along the blue TRAX line in South Salt Lake on Aug. 1, 202...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Several TRAX projects planned for 2024. Here’s how they will impact service

UTA officials released the schedule for TRAX service maintenance projects that will exist over its service area between May and October, which may cause some delays.

3 hours ago

Four Utah County men face felony charges in an attack of a driver after a road rage incident. One m...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

4 attacked driver in road rage case after boss called employees to beat man up, charges say

Four Utah County men face charges in an attack of a driver after a road rage incident. One man called three of his co-workers to come beat up the other driver, charges say.

4 hours ago

Journalists and water experts raft down the Moab Daily section of the Colorado River with Holiday R...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

The Colorado River is vital in Utah. Here’s why it’s going to get even more publicity

The Colorado River plays an important role in Utah and across the West. KSL TV is participating in a new collaborative to report on the issues tied to its future.

5 hours ago

