Roy High School student found with a loaded hand gun

ROY — Roy High School was placed into a “HOLD” status Thursday afternoon after the school resource officer received an anonymous tip a student brought a handgun to school, according to officials.

The Roy Police Department report that the 15-year-old boy was quickly removed from the classroom by school administrators and the school resource officer. School officials found a loaded handgun was found in the student’s waistband.

During an interview with the student and his parents, officials were told the firearm belonged to the student’s father. The student said he retrieved the weapon from his father’s locked gun safe without his parent’s knowledge.

The student told officials the firearm was taken for protection. Police state there was information the incident may be gang-related.

According to police, the student was taken into custody and booked into Weber Valley Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related charges.