Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Two teens in custody after shooting handgun near West Lake STEM Junior High

Mar 20, 2024, 4:11 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

FILE — Police lights. (Pixaby)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


TAYLORSVILLE — A school was placed on lockout protocol after two teens shot a handgun at a water tower Wednesday.

Lt. Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department told KSL the shooting happened at approximately 10 a.m. in a field at 3300 W. 6200 South.

Cheshire said when police arrived, officers found two West Lake STEM Junior High students with a handgun. The two students were taken into police custody without further issue.

West Lake STEM Junior High Principal Sarah Wall told parents in an email that one of the students brought a weapon to the school, left the campus, and began “target shooting at a water tower” in the area.

According to school officials, West Lake STEM Junior High was placed on temporary lockout when the shooting was reported to police.

“While no threats were made, bringing a weapon to school, real or fake, is very dangerous and has very serious repercussions, including potential permanent removal from the school. We anticipate criminal charges in addition to appropriate administrative consequences,” Wall stated in the email. “Parents, please secure your weapons at home and make sure children do not have access to them.”

Editor’s Note: Taylorville police initially told KSL that the two students were from Bennion Jr High School. Granite School District officials provided KSL with updated information about the students’ school and which schools were placed on lockout.  

