Water safety tips as summer swim season approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — With the weather warming up, experts want you to spring into water safety to keep you and your family safe.

“It’s just as easy for an accident to unfortunately happen around the water, even with good, strong swimmers,” said Lisa Zarda with the U.S. Swim School Association.

She offered these three tips:

Enroll your children in a swim program

Sign up your child for swim lessons. They should start as early as 1 year old. They can learn skills if they ever end up in the water.

Learn how to swim, administer CPR

Adults should learn how to swim and how to administer CPR in the event of an emergency.

Always wear a life jacket

Always wear a life jacket around open water – even if you know how to swim.

“According to the U.S. Coast Guard, over 80% of the boating-related drowning deaths involve people that weren’t wearing life jackets,” Zarda said.

Another thing to keep in mind is to make sure your pool has four-sided fencing with self-closing or self-latching locks.