University of Utah is not allowing protestors to disrupt graduation ceremonies

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is taking some extra security measures for graduation amid threats of another protest on campus.

U of U officials said the university will have several police agencies on hand at the Huntsman Center on Thursday.

The University of Utah Police Department has only about 40 officers. According to a university spokesperson, the Salt Lake City Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol are just two of the police agencies in Salt Lake County that will assist campus police if necessary.

U of U spokesman Chris Williams said they will allow anyone to peacefully protest. They will not allow disruptions to the ceremony.

“Standing and turning their back, that that that does not feel like that would disrupt the ceremony. I think chanting, anything that disrupts the speaker or takes away from the celebration of our students, would be great. We would ask law enforcement to step in and help escort those folks out,” Williams said.

Signs posted at the University of Utah state that no signs or banners are allowed in the arena, and neither are bags. Attendees will have to go through metal detectors.

Williams said the university expects about 10,000 people to attend the ceremony.

“We are totally in it for free expression and totally appropriate expression, right to speech on our campus. So that’s not what we’re worried about. It is the disrupting of an event or the setting up of encampments. We’ve watched very closely what’s happened nationally. We will not allow that to happen,” Williams said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a small group of demonstrators gathered at the Huntsman Center.

A demonstrator was placed in handcuffs and walked off campus. KSL TV has not confirmed if the demonstrator was arrested or why they were placed in handcuffs.

At least one post on social media called on students to potentially interrupt U of U President Taylor Randall during the ceremony.

Williams said if that happens, they will pause the ceremony while they escort people out. He noted that Randall is only acting as emcee tonight and not giving a speech.