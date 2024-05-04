On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Grand County High School principal released after USBE finds licensing issues

May 3, 2024, 8:53 PM

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


MOAB — Todd Thompson, principal of Grand County High School, was released from employment Thursday after licensing issues came to light.

The Grand County School District sent out a letter stating that Thompson cannot be employed by the district in any capacity, and would not be acting principal for the remainder of the school year.

The letter said that the Utah State Board of Education determined that while applying for his Utah license, “Mr. Thompson improperly failed to disclose the existence of a licensing action in South Carolina involving breach of an employment contract.”

In 2022, Thompson was given an order of suspension from the South Carolina State Board of Education. The board voted to suspend his certificate for one year, lasting from Dec. 13, 2022, until Dec. 12, 2023.

The order of suspension states that in April of 2021, Thompson signed a contract with the district to serve as an administrator for the 2021-22 school year.

On Aug. 30, 2021, he submitted his resignation to the district, effective Sept. 15, 2021.

In Thompson’s resignation, he stated he was leaving the district to accept an internal educator position, according to the order of suspension.

The SCSBE stated that Thompson was notified of possible consequences of breaching his contract.

Thompson did not report to work for the district after Aug. 31, 2021.

The district then voted to report his breach of contract to the SCSBE.

Thompson did not attend his hearing, according to the order of suspension. After considering the evidence presented on the hardship his absence caused the district, the SCSBE decided to suspend Thompson’s educator certificate.

The letter from Grand County School District said they will find “an excellent candidate to be GCHS’ next principle,” who will begin their tenure on August 1, 2024.

“We appreciate Mr. Thompson’s leadership of Grand County High School these last two years and wish him the best of luck in the future,” said Grand County School District in their letter.

