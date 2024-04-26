Salt Lake City School District creates presentation to inform on bathroom law’s new policy

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, the Salt Lake City School District sent out a newsletter that included presentations to be shown to students during class. These presentations give information to students on bathroom policies following the new bathroom law.

The Utah State Board of Education told school districts they must “give notice” to students about which bathroom to use. However, the SLC district newsletter reported that school districts were not given clear directions on how to implement this new law.

The Salt Lake City School District decided to get the information out by using PowerPoint presentations. Two separate presentations were created for grades K-5 and 6-12.

Both versions of the presentation begins with, “The law changed, AND… We want to make sure every student feels safe and accepted in our school, classrooms, lunchroom, library, gymnasium and bathrooms.”

Both presentations are written simply, stating students must use the bathroom that matches with their gender assigned at birth. There are slides on making a bathroom plan for students who may not feel comfortable using their assigned bathroom, as well as a warning to students not to deny themselves relief while at school.

Salt Lake City School District stated in their newsletter that “It is important to share this information with all students, especially because we cannot presume to know every student who will be effected.”