On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Salt Lake City School District creates presentation to inform on bathroom law’s new policy

Apr 25, 2024, 8:23 PM

Students pass by a sign for a unisex bathroom next to the men's and women's restrooms at the Univer...

Students pass by a sign for a unisex bathroom next to the men's and women's restrooms at the University of Houston Downtown, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. ( Mark Mulligan, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images)

( Mark Mulligan, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, the Salt Lake City School District sent out a newsletter that included presentations to be shown to students during class. These presentations give information to students on bathroom policies following the new bathroom law.

The Utah State Board of Education told school districts they must “give notice” to students about which bathroom to use. However, the SLC district newsletter reported that school districts were not given clear directions on how to implement this new law.

Utah State Board of Education clarifies districts are in charge of bathroom law implementation

The Salt Lake City School District decided to get the information out by using PowerPoint presentations. Two separate presentations were created for grades K-5 and 6-12.

Both versions of the presentation begins with, “The law changed, AND… We want to make sure every student feels safe and accepted in our school, classrooms, lunchroom, library, gymnasium and bathrooms.”

Both presentations are written simply, stating students must use the bathroom that matches with their gender assigned at birth. There are slides on making a bathroom plan for students who may not feel comfortable using their assigned bathroom, as well as a warning to students not to deny themselves relief while at school.

Salt Lake City School District stated in their newsletter that “It is important to share this information with all students, especially because we cannot presume to know every student who will be effected.”

Truth Test: Lawmaker behind trans bathroom bill cites ‘predators’ but no evidence

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

The greenhouse researchers are working in (Mike Anderson, KSL)...

Mike Anderson

NASA looking to researchers at Utah State University to problem-solve farming on Mars

A group of researchers at Utah State University have been experimenting with farming methods to help NASA learn how to survive on Mars.

5 hours ago

Cedar High School in Cedar City on April 7, 2021. The Iron County School Board on Tuesday voted 4-3...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Iron County School District votes against return to ‘Redmen’ mascot for Cedar High School

The Iron County School Board on Tuesday voted 4-3 to retain "the Reds" as the official moniker and a wolf as the mascot of Cedar High School.

11 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Water safety tips as summer swim season approaches

With the weather warming up, experts want you to spring into water safety to keep you and your family safe.

13 hours ago

Juan Diego Catholic High Principal Galey Colosimo speaks to the Utah High School Activities Associa...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

Big changes proposed for Utah high school sports involving local, international students

Some massive changes could be coming to high school sports in Utah.

1 day ago

One of the tennis courts that used to be available to the public but now closed due to repeated van...

Debbie Worthen

Some Salt Lake high school facilities closed to the public due to irresponsible dog owners

The Granite School District says irresponsible dog owners are forcing the closure of some high school tennis courts that used to be open to the public.

2 days ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah State Board of Education clarifies districts are in charge of bathroom law implementation

The Utah State Board of Education is clarifying that it's up to school districts to decide how they implement a new bathroom law in schools that requires students to use the bathroom of their gender assigned at birth

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Salt Lake City School District creates presentation to inform on bathroom law’s new policy