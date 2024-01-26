Utah Legislature gives final approval to transgender bathroom bill after last-minute tweaks

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature on Friday approved a controversial transgender bathroom bill following late discussions between representatives and senators to resolve sticking points.

The House initially declined Senate changes to HB257, which has been rushed through both chambers following a flurry of back-and-forth changes. Members from both chambers conferenced following the House vote to resolve the differences between the two bodies.

Six lawmakers met briefly before adopting and approving a fifth substitute version of HB257, which bill sponsor Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, said makes it clear that students cannot be charged simply for using a restroom that doesn’t align with their sex designation at birth.

Senators approved HB257 on Thursday, after reversing earlier changes to reinstate restrictions on transgender individuals using restrooms that don’t align with their sex designation at birth. The bill applies only to government-owned buildings, not private businesses.

This story is breaking and will be updated.