NATIONAL NEWS

At least 8 dead after boat capsizes in San Diego County, California

Mar 12, 2023, 1:17 PM
Boat salvager Robert Butler picks up life preservers in front of one of two boats sitting on Blacks...
Boat salvager Robert Butler picks up life preservers in front of one of two boats sitting on Blacks Beach, Sunday, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)
(Gregory Bull/AP)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — At least eight people have died after a panga boat capsized near the shore of Black’s Beach in San Diego County, California, officials said.

Authorities responded to the scene Saturday around 11:30 p.m. local time after someone on a separate panga boat, a type of small fishing boat powered by an outboard motor, called 911 to report victims in the water, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The first rescuers could not access the beach because of the high tide, and had to wade through “knee to waist deep water,” the release said.

Lifeguards initially only spotted seven bodies, but then found another with assistance from the US Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, the department said.

The bodies were transferred to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office, according to the release.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including the fire-rescue department, the San Diego Police Department, US Customs and Border Protection and the US Coast Guard, the agency said.

Coast Guard and border protection officials are scheduled to hold a joint news conference about the incident on Sunday, officials said.

This story is developing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

