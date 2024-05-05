On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Bernard Hill, of ‘Lord of the Rings and ‘Titanic’ has died at 79

May 5, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:47 pm

Man in tuxedo with a white beard and hair...

Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the U.K. Premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," at the Odeon Leicester Square, in London, Dec. 12, 2012. Hill, who delivered a rousing battle cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN MELLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and went down with the ship as the captain in “Titanic,” has died.

Hill, 79, passed away Sunday morning, agent Lou Coulson said.

Hill joined “The Lord Of The Rings” franchise in the second film of the trilogy, 2002’s “The Two Towers,” as Théoden, King of Rohan. The following year, he reprised the role in “Return of the King,” a movie that won 11 Oscars.

In one of the film’s most memorable scenes, Hill’s character fires up his overmatched forces by delivering a battle cry on horseback that sends his troops thundering downhill toward the enemy and his own imminent death.

“Arise, arise, riders of Théoden!” Hill hollers. “Spears shall be shaken, shields shall be splintered! A sword day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now! Ride now! Ride! Ride for ruin and the world’s ending! Death! Death! Death!”

In “Titanic,” Hill played Captain Edward Smith, one of the only characters based on a real person in the 1997 tragic romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film also won 11 Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 3: Actors (from left to right) Bernard Hill, John Rhys-Davies and Viggo Mortensen pose at the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" held on December 3, 2003 at the Village Theater, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) LONDON - FEBRUARY 4: Actor Bernard Hill poses with his award for the Sony Ericsson Scene of the year award for Lord of the Rings: The Ride of the Rohirrim in the pressroom at the "Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards" at The Dorchester Hotel on February 4, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images) Miranda Otto, Bernard Hill and Orlando Bloom at the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" at the Cinerama Dome Theatre and after-party at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, Ca. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 3: (L-R) Actors Robin Williams and Bernard Hill attend the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" at the Mann Village Theatre, December 3, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) EL SEGUNDO, CA - DECEMBER 16: (L to R) Producer Barrie M. Osborne, actors Bernard Hill, Andy Serkis, producer Mark Ordesky, actors Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd pose for a photograph in front of Air New Zealand's new "Lord Of The Rings" Boeing 747 at LAX's Imperial Terminal on December 16, 2002 in El Segundo, California. The new "Frodo" imagery on the plane is part of Air New Zealand's new promotional identity as the "Airline to Middle-earth." (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Actors John Rhys-Davies, Bernard Hill, Liv Tyler, Billy Boyd, John Noble, Sean Astin, and Andy Serkis pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" during the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 22, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Actors Sean Astin, Bernard Hill, Elijah Wood and Andy Serkis attend a Film Society of Lincoln Center special screening of "The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center January 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) LONDON - AUGUST 28: Actor Bernard Hill is seen at "The Fellowship Festival 2004" aimed at J R R Tolkien fans, at Alexandra Palace on August 28, 2004 in London. The Lord of the Rings-themed event features merchandise exhibitions, signings and presentations by experts from The Tolkien Society, and festivities run into the evening with a Bilbo Baggins Singalong and The Fellowship Feast. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images) Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the U.K. Premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," at the Odeon Leicester Square, in London, Dec. 12, 2012. Hill, who delivered a rousing battle cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

As the doomed ship takes on water, Hill’s character silently retreats to the wheelhouse. As the cabin groans under the pressure of the waves, he takes a final breath and grabs the wheel as water bursts through the windows.

Hill first made a name for himself as Yosser Hughes in “Boys From the Blackstuff,” a 1982 British TV miniseries about five unemployed men.

He was nominated for an award in 1983 from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for the role, and the show won the BAFTA for best drama series.

His death came the same day the second series of the BBC drama “The Responder” was to air, in which he played the father of the show’s star, Martin Freeman.

“Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent, said Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

