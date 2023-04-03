Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Crews recover body of missing ice climber in Duchesne County

Apr 3, 2023, 1:18 PM | Updated: Apr 4, 2023, 2:07 pm
Duchesne County Sheriff car....
FILE: (Duchesne County Sheriffs Office)
(Duchesne County Sheriffs Office)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Crews recovered the body of an ice climber who went missing over the weekend.

Officials with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue crews located the body Monday afternoon.

The individual was ice climbing with two other people near Indian Canyon, south of Duchesne, Utah, over the weekend when deputies said an ice column broke as the group attempted to climb down.

One of the climbers was uninjured and drove to Duchesne to call 911. A second climber fell approximately 40 feet when the ice column fractured and was airlifted to the Wasatch Front with serious injuries.

Rescue teams from Duchesne, Utah and Wasatch counties continued their search for the third climber until they located the body Monday afternoon.

“At this time due to respect of the family members, names are still being withheld,” read a Facebook post from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

This photo was taken in Liberty, Utah, on April 2nd. The snow may never melt. (Donene Jones)...
Carter Williams

Utah’s snowpack breaks 71-year-old record; Cox issues flood declaration as melt nears

Utah's snowpack is now higher than it has ever been since statewide records were first established in the 1930s.
16 hours ago
(Alston Crosby/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Car crashes into West Valley dentist office

Firefighters had to pry open the door of a West Valley City business Tuesday after a car rammed into the building.
16 hours ago
The suspect, Jason Fierro, who St. George police are looking for. (St. George Police Department)...
Michael Houck

St. George police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ burglary suspect

St. George police are asking for the public's help to find a man who fired a gun multiple times during a business burglary.
16 hours ago
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
Pat Reavy

Utahn in water rights dispute charged with making fake bomb as ‘scare tactic’

A southern Utah man who police say has been entangled in a water rights dispute since last summer is now charged with making a hoax weapon of mass destruction.
16 hours ago
The seed libraries for members to check out and plant at their home. (KSLTV)...
Tamara Vaifanua

Salt Lake County libraries offer free seeds to plant

In Tuesday's "Save more, worry less," some Utah libraries are making it easier for people to start their own gardens free of charge.
16 hours ago
FILE: Cars wait along state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon as crews clear a natural avalanche f...
Shelby Lofton

Drivers anxious to get to ski resorts after winter storm temporarily closes Cottonwood Canyons

Canyon closures backed up traffic and held up plans for Utahns Tuesday morning.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Crews recover body of missing ice climber in Duchesne County