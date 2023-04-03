Crews recover body of missing ice climber in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Crews recovered the body of an ice climber who went missing over the weekend.

Officials with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue crews located the body Monday afternoon.

The individual was ice climbing with two other people near Indian Canyon, south of Duchesne, Utah, over the weekend when deputies said an ice column broke as the group attempted to climb down.

One of the climbers was uninjured and drove to Duchesne to call 911. A second climber fell approximately 40 feet when the ice column fractured and was airlifted to the Wasatch Front with serious injuries.

Rescue teams from Duchesne, Utah and Wasatch counties continued their search for the third climber until they located the body Monday afternoon.

“At this time due to respect of the family members, names are still being withheld,” read a Facebook post from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.