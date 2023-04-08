Thousands of people enjoy warm weather at South Jordan Spring Spectacular

The countdown didn’t really matter. No way people could wait any longer. After the winter that Utahns all had, waiting for the announcer to count down to zero from ten just seemed too long.

Spring was finally here; thousands were at the South Jordan softball fields Saturday morning for the annual Spring Spectacular.

“We wanted to find a good egg hunt for everyone,” said Adaline Strong.

When Strong heard South Jordan would still have its Spring Spectacular, she had to get her family outside. It has been a long winter.

“The four seasons of Utah are almost winter, winter, still winter, and road construction,” she said with a laugh.

Her daughter Ellie has been practicing for this day.

“She’s become pretty proficient at picking things up and putting them in a basket,” said Strong. “She got a pretty good haul today.”

Thousands of people had the same idea. A few other cities canceled their Easter Egg hunt because of weather, which may have led to the large crowd at South Jordan.

“The turnout is so much bigger than we thought,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey.

The warmer temperatures came out just in time. Earlier this week, South Jordan city leaders were working on a backup plan for the celebration.

“Two days ago, when this ground was covered in snow, we were trying to figure out what to do,” Ramsey said. “So, we had tables prepared in case we had to set them up in the parking lot and pass out Easter Eggs as people drove by.”

Instead, Saturday’s hunt went off as intended. There was also a basketball dunk team performing, music, and even a petting zoo for kids. The fields were a little wet, but it didn’t stop people from getting out and having fun.

“People don’t seem to be bothered whatsoever by it,” Ramsey said.

It’s amazing what a little warm weather, and sun, can do for Utahns.

“I was pumped,” said Strong. “I saw that the grass was clear, and we got our little rain boots on, ready for the mud, and away we went.”