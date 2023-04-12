Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Graphic novel adaption of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school

Apr 12, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the f...

FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback, "The Diary of Anne Frank". A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School after a leader of Moms for Liberty in Indian River County raised an objection. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.

“Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School after a leader of Moms for Liberty in Indian River County raised an objection that it minimized the Holocaust. The book at one point shows the protagonist walking among female nude statues.

The school’s principal agreed with the objection, and the book was removed last month.

Under the school district’s policy, if anyone disagrees with the book’s removal, the decision can be appealed to a districtwide committee. But no one has challenged the removal, and there was no record of the book ever being checked out, Cristen Maddux, a spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County, said Monday.

Vero Beach is located 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of Orlando.

Other books about Anne Frank and copies of the published diary she wrote chronicling her time hiding from the Nazis with her family and other Jews in German-occupied Amsterdam remain in the school systems’ libraries. The Jewish teenager’s diary was published in 1947, several years after she died in a concentration camp, and it has become a classic read by tens of millions of people around the world.

By law, Florida schools are required to teach about the Holocaust, and nothing has changed in that respect, Maddux said.

“The feedback that the Holocaust is being removed from the curriculum and students aren’t knowledgeable about what happened, that is not the case at all,” Maddux said. “It’s just a challenged book and the principal removed it.”

Besides the Anne Frank graphic novel, Moms for Liberty in Indian River County objected to three books in the “Assassination Classroom” series, and they also were removed.

Moms for Liberty leader Jennifer Pippin said the Anne Frank graphic novel violated state standards to teach the Holocaust accurately.

“Even her version featured the editing out of the entries about sex,” Pippin said, referring to the original diary. “Even the publisher of the book calls it a ‘biography,’ meaning, it writes its own interpretive spin. It’s not the actual work. It quotes the work, but it’s not the diary in full. It chooses to offer a different view on the subject.”

Published in 2018, the graphic novel was adapted from Anne Frank’s diary by Ari Folman, and David Polonsky provided the illustrations. Folman’s parents are Holocaust survivors.

When contacted by email, the book’s publisher, Pantheon Graphic Library, forwarded the inquiry to Yves Kugelmann, a board member of a foundation set up by Anne Frank’s father, Otto, devoted to distributing Anne Frank’s diary and other matters. Kugelmann didn’t immediately respond to questions.

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

People gather Tuesday to grieve the five people killed inside a bank, in Louisville, Kentucky. Mand...

Aya Elamroussi and Eric Levenson

Louisville officials release 911 calls revealing new details about mass shooting at bank

A number of 911 calls released to the public Wednesday detailed the panic and fear during the mass shooting at a bank.

16 hours ago

Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop on June 22, 2022 in ...

Jordan Valinsky

Juul to pay $462 million to six states in its largest settlement ever

Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker, is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company that has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth.

16 hours ago

In this image taken from video provided by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, lettering ...

Kathleen Foody, Associated Press

Michigan researchers find 1914 shipwrecks in Lake Superior

Michigan researchers say they have found the wreckage of two ships that disappeared into Lake Superior in 1914 and hope the discovery will lead to a third vessel that sank at the same time.

16 hours ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen arrives for former attorney Michae...

Lauren del Valle and Devan Cole

Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million, alleging ex-attorney breached his contract

Former President Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million in damages for allegedly breaching his contract as Trump's former personal attorney.

16 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, J...

Nathaniel Meyersohn

Amazon will charge customers a fee for some UPS returns

Amazon is attempting new measures to get customers to return fewer of their online orders, including charging a fee to return items to UPS stores.

16 hours ago

Rep. Liz Harris attends a joint house and senate election committee hearing at the state Capitol on...

Kyung Lah and Anna-Maja Rappard

GOP-controlled Arizona House votes to expel Republican representative

The GOP House representative was expelled Wednesday for ethics violations after inviting a conspiracy theorist to testify publicly before lawmakers earlier this year.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Graphic novel adaption of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school