AP

Remains found in Nevada in 1990 were Salt Lake City woman

Apr 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

Photo of missing 19-year-old Judy Manzaneras around the time she was missing. (Nevada State Police)...

Photo of missing 19-year-old Judy Manzaneras around the time she was missing. (Nevada State Police)

(Nevada State Police)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (AP) — Human remains found more than 30 years ago near Battle Mountain have been identified as a Utah woman who disappeared in 1989 and was the apparent victim of a homicide.

Judy Manzaneras of Salt Lake City was 19 years old when she last was seen, authorities said.

Hikers found the remains in the area known as Hilltop Canyon about 13 mile (21 kilometer) east of Battle Mountain in February 1990 but until recently, efforts to identify them had been unsuccessful, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

In June 2022, the Nevada State Police Investigation Division and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) partnered with Othram Inc. technology to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could establish an identity for the woman or a close relative.

Nevada State Police reported that the skeletal remains were sent to Othram with funding provided by NamUs, the Research Triangle Institute, and the National Institute of Justice.

Othram’s in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads, which were returned to Nevada State Police detectives.

Further investigation determined her identity and her cause of death was ruled as a homicide, detectives said.

An investigation into her death is continuing. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at 775-684-7412.

