Salt Lake City Marathon will close several roads from Downtown to Murray

Apr 17, 2023, 2:09 PM

A beautiful day today from downtown Salt Lake City Ut! (Chris Williams)

A beautiful day today from downtown Salt Lake City Ut! (Chris Williams)

(Chris Williams)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The upcoming 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon will cause several roads in the Salt Lake City area to close throughout Saturday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, road closures for some roads will start as early as 3 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. Several races will begin in the morning, but all will end by 1:30 p.m.

Three of the six events will start near the University of Utah Hospital at 40 S Wasatch Drive and end at 451 S 200 E.

Please review the map the Salt Lake City Marathon provided for all road closures and their estimated closure times.

You can visit the marathon’s website for more information about the races and events.

The map of the 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon (Salt Lake City Police Department)

 

