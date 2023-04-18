Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Cottonwood Heights residents prepare for flooding

Apr 17, 2023, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A race against mother nature in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, as residents build their walls of sandbags in preparation for what may come.

KSL-TV caught up with Dustin Armstrong, who lives right by Little Cottonwood Creek. He was working hard, clearing a line along the back side of his property to fill it in with sandbags. He’s hoping to stack about 500 bags.

“If water goes over the top of the levy, the game is lost. Suddenly everything in here is flooded,” said Armstrong. “Happy to have the water, of course, but too much all at once is not a good thing.”

That’s because their city sits right at the bottom of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

Dustin Armstrong (KSLTV) Karen Milne (KSLTV) Steve Mayer and his son Braden. (KSLTV)

Karen Milne, also who lives nearby, is also concerned. She and her husband have stacked a pile of debris the city is coming to pick up that’s come from along the creek bed.

“If this bridge goes, it will quickly cause a dam, and it will flood everywhere,” Milne explained. “If we have a slow melt, we shouldn’t have any problems. That’s what I’m counting on.”

It’s why the city’s public works department has opened its yard for sandbagging. Hours are Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That’s where KSL-TV found Steve Mayer and his son Braden sandbagging.

“Like everybody else, we are a little worried about the runoff this year, so I brought my son out, and we are learning how to fill sandbags, and then we are just going to put them by our driveway and be at the ready,” Steve said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

The Sugar House Park pond filled with runoff water. (KSLTV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Sugar House Park filled with water over the weekend

It's been one flooded location after the next, and on Saturday, Sugar House Park was unrecognizable after filling up like a pool with water.

20 hours ago

People work to protect homes into the night along 1700 South in Salt Lake City from the rising flow...

Carter Williams

Flood risks return to Utah; state’s record snowpack could produce record streamflows

More flooding is possible across parts of Utah this week. Hydrologists say some streamflows may break records this spring, even if there isn't flooding.

20 hours ago

Riverside RV Resort preparing for the potential flooding. (KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

RV resort takes precautions with Weber River expected to rise

An RV resort in Uintah, Utah, is preparing for the worst if the nearby Weber River begins to flood due to the melting snow.

2 days ago

Emigration Creek...

Cary Schwantiz and Shelby Lofton

Flood advisory issued for Emigration Creek

Emigration Creek is under a flood advisory from Sunday night into Monday morning.

2 days ago

The pound water running off into the roads of Sugar House Park. (Salt Lake County Parks & Rec)...

Michael Houck and Mike Anderson

UPDATE: Sugar House Park has reopened for vehicles

Sugar House Park is closed to vehicles because park roads were flooded with water Saturday afternoon.

3 days ago

Volunteers at Sugar House Park. (KSLTV/Mark Less)...

Alex Cabrero

Hundreds of Utahns help fill sandbags in Salt Lake County

Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning filling sandbags at several volunteer sites throughout Utah.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Cottonwood Heights residents prepare for flooding