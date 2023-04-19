Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Utah Geological Survey monitoring 100 landslide locations across the state

Apr 19, 2023, 4:02 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — From snowfall to flooding, rockfall and landslides, Utah Geological Survey geologists have a big job to do, monitoring dozens of landslide locations throughout the state.

One of the locations they are monitoring is Springhill Drive Landslide Geologic Park.

In 1998, 18 homes stood in what is now just open space managed by North Salt Lake City. The homes eventually had to go due to a landslide and the safety concerns in the area.

“Eventually, the whole neighborhood had to be demolished,” said Greg McDonald, a UGS geologist.

The thing is, years later, that landslide is still moving. Since 2014, UGS geologists Greg McDonald and Ben Erickson say there has been about 20 inches of movement.

They have not measured since 2020 because of the dry years. This year, with all the snowpack melting, they said that could change.

“We come up and take the measurements,” said Ben Erickson, a UGS geologist. “I try and do it earlier now so that I can then remeasure in the summer to see how much change happens.”

The Utah Geological Survey has been watching around 100 landslide locations, give or take, as some landslides may happen in an area where they do not impact people.

After a landslide, geologists like Greg and Ben may be contacted by cities, homeowners or landowners to evaluate the area. Recently, that has looked like visits to Kaysville, Fruit Heights, Emigration Canyon, and most recently, Mountain Green.

“As we’re studying this one, we’re aware of the material that it’s in and identifying what it actually takes to make it move,” Erickson said.

They also are in charge of building maps. That is, they identify and map out hazards.

They said more communities are getting more savvy when it comes to being proactive about addressing landslides, as many require geotechnical studies or define fault-related problems.

Even still, nature will take its toll, and the geologists expect a busy season ahead.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Spanish Fork City preps riverbanks to handle high water

In Spanish Fork, city crews are prepping riverbanks to handle high water because they expect a huge surge in the coming weeks. 

2 days ago

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitos, and the flooding is ...

Shelby Lofton

Floodwaters could bring ‘more aggressive’ type of mosquito this spring, summer

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitoes, and the flooding is expected to bring a lot more of them.

2 days ago

Fast and high water in City Creek flows through Memory Grove Park. (KSL TV)...

Jed Boal

Hydrologist says Utah’s weather is ‘optimal scenario’ for spring runoff so far

Most of the low-elevation snowpack has now melted off along the Wasatch Front.

2 days ago

Sugarhouse saw heavy flooding on April 12, 2023 as seen in an image of 1500 East and Blaine Avenue....

Madison Swenson

Gov. Cox issues state of emergency due to flooding, flood risks

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to flooding and flood risks in Utah.

2 days ago

The Sugar House Park pond filled with runoff water. (KSLTV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Sugar House Park filled with water over the weekend

It's been one flooded location after the next, and on Saturday, Sugar House Park was unrecognizable after filling up like a pool with water.

3 days ago

Sandbags along with Little Cottonwood Creek. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Cottonwood Heights residents prepare for flooding

A race against mother nature in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, as residents build their walls of sandbags in preparation for what may come.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah Geological Survey monitoring 100 landslide locations across the state