Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Displaced manhole covers may be early sign of trouble for flooding

Apr 19, 2023, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm

Jed Boal's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When the snowmelt runoff surges and fills stream channels and storm drains, there are signs everyone can look for that might indicate trouble. If the public keeps their eyes open, they can help emergency responders stay ahead of problems.

Right now, streams and storm pipes are carrying a lot of runoff water, even on a cool day like this. If someone spots a manhole cover that has been dislodged, that could be a sign of trouble in the storm drains.

“If you see that, stay away from it,” Hannah Youell, a Salt Lake City Emergency Management Spokesperson said.

You can report that in Salt Lake City by calling Public Utilities 24 hour hotline at, 801-483-6700. Or, contact public utilities in your community.

Higher stream flows increase the water pressure flowing underground. Salt Lake City Emergency Management put out an advisory that the increased pressure MAY be enough for manhole covers to become displaced. A week ago, when there was flooding at Wasatch Hollow, there were reports of water pooling around manhole covers and storm drains.

“We are anticipating that that could happen, and if it does happen, we have plans in place to go ahead and deal with that,” Youell said.

It’s not something they’re expecting, but it could happen in any of our communities if the runoff overwhelms a storm drain system.

“Manhole covers are extremely heavy,” Captain Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said. “So, we don’t want people to think in their head that these things are just going to be blowing off into the sky like a 1980s movie. But they are of concern. It’s something that we noticed from the flooding that we experienced last week that it can happen.”

Pooling around storm drains may happen at the same time, especially if a drain is clogged.

“Typically they’re in intersections where you’ll get a lot of pooling of water,” Mumedy said. “We can mitigate some of that. We’ve got shovels and special tools that we can clear out some of those storm drains and allow them to drain more effectively .“

“Keep your eyes open, be aware of your surroundings,” Youell said. “If you happen to see that pooling of water just stay away from it and give public utilities a call to report it.”

If it looks like a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

Crews clear debris from City Creek...

Dan Rascon

Salt Lake City public utility crews clear debris from City Creek

An all-hands-on-deck operation started up City Creek Canyon northeast of the Capitol Wednesday as Salt Lake City Public Utility crews pulled debris from the river.

18 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah Geological Survey monitoring 100 landslide locations across the state

From snowfall to flooding, rockfall and landslides, Utah Geological Survey geologists have a big job to do, monitoring dozens of landslide locations throughout the state.

18 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Spanish Fork City preps riverbanks to handle high water

In Spanish Fork, city crews are prepping riverbanks to handle high water because they expect a huge surge in the coming weeks. 

2 days ago

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitos, and the flooding is ...

Shelby Lofton

Floodwaters could bring ‘more aggressive’ type of mosquito this spring, summer

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitoes, and the flooding is expected to bring a lot more of them.

2 days ago

Fast and high water in City Creek flows through Memory Grove Park. (KSL TV)...

Jed Boal

Hydrologist says Utah’s weather is ‘optimal scenario’ for spring runoff so far

Most of the low-elevation snowpack has now melted off along the Wasatch Front.

2 days ago

Sugarhouse saw heavy flooding on April 12, 2023 as seen in an image of 1500 East and Blaine Avenue....

Madison Swenson

Gov. Cox issues state of emergency due to flooding, flood risks

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to flooding and flood risks in Utah.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Displaced manhole covers may be early sign of trouble for flooding