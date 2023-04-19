Displaced manhole covers may be early sign of trouble for flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — When the snowmelt runoff surges and fills stream channels and storm drains, there are signs everyone can look for that might indicate trouble. If the public keeps their eyes open, they can help emergency responders stay ahead of problems.

Right now, streams and storm pipes are carrying a lot of runoff water, even on a cool day like this. If someone spots a manhole cover that has been dislodged, that could be a sign of trouble in the storm drains.

“If you see that, stay away from it,” Hannah Youell, a Salt Lake City Emergency Management Spokesperson said.

You can report that in Salt Lake City by calling Public Utilities 24 hour hotline at, 801-483-6700. Or, contact public utilities in your community.

Higher stream flows increase the water pressure flowing underground. Salt Lake City Emergency Management put out an advisory that the increased pressure MAY be enough for manhole covers to become displaced. A week ago, when there was flooding at Wasatch Hollow, there were reports of water pooling around manhole covers and storm drains.

“We are anticipating that that could happen, and if it does happen, we have plans in place to go ahead and deal with that,” Youell said.

It’s not something they’re expecting, but it could happen in any of our communities if the runoff overwhelms a storm drain system.

“Manhole covers are extremely heavy,” Captain Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said. “So, we don’t want people to think in their head that these things are just going to be blowing off into the sky like a 1980s movie. But they are of concern. It’s something that we noticed from the flooding that we experienced last week that it can happen.”

Pooling around storm drains may happen at the same time, especially if a drain is clogged.

“Typically they’re in intersections where you’ll get a lot of pooling of water,” Mumedy said. “We can mitigate some of that. We’ve got shovels and special tools that we can clear out some of those storm drains and allow them to drain more effectively .“

“Keep your eyes open, be aware of your surroundings,” Youell said. “If you happen to see that pooling of water just stay away from it and give public utilities a call to report it.”

If it looks like a life-threatening emergency, call 911.