Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family heartbroken as home crumbles in Layton landslide

Apr 20, 2023, 7:35 PM | Updated: 11:27 pm

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — Warming temperatures have caused more problems for Utah neighborhoods including a Layton home that was evacuated because of another mudslide.

“It’s so heartbreaking losing your parents and then losing their legacy,” Teri Phelps told KSL. She still can’t believe the state her family home is in. “Has been really hard.”

So much of the home has moved recently.

“This curb was lined up all the way, all the way now you can see how far it has moved,” she said. “You can see cracks by the garage door. You can see cracks, partway up the wall.”

She got a call on Easter Sunday. “Our renter was saying he could hear water moving under the asphalt out by the driveway.”

She said the man who lives there with his dog then called firefighters.

“They came out and they told him that he needed to be out of the house for a couple of days until it settled down.”

But it never did and the next day he was evacuated.

Layton City then dug a trench above the property to divert water away from the home.

“It has continued to move so much further, as time has gone. And I know that it’s really scary for some of the neighbors up the hill because our house right now is the only thing that is holding that hill up,” Phelps said.

She is heartbroken to see the place in this state — but is grateful it’s just a home.

“Hang onto the things that really matter. That’s what’s most important, I still have my family, and our renter is OK,” she said.

Earlier Thursday Chopper 5 took Department of Natural Resources geologist Ben Erickson up for a look at the damage to that home and the potential for additional damaging landslides.

“When you’re in a car you don’t really recognize what’s above what you’re able to see out your window,” Erickson said. “Looks like there has been some movement.”

The view from Chopper 5 showed how large some of the active slides are in northern Utah.

Erickson said, “If things are nice and crisp, easy to see crack lines, that means it has really recent movement.”

At one house, crews were working to prevent the slide from getting worse.

“If you look above the slide, you can see how much snow is piled up there,” Erickson pointed out. “Just drifted with the wind. That’s also going to be a potential of adding more water to it which can destabilize it from where it’s at.”

Erickson said there are warning signs people should watch for. “If you have a steep slope that’s the first indication that there’s potential problems there. If there’s consistent water coming out of it, that’s a major warning sign.”

He said oversaturation on the ground causes problems.

“If you can see tears in the surface where the fissures and ground cracks are opening up, it can take quite a bit of time for them to open or it can be rapid,” he explained.

 

A neighbor who lives next to the Phelps home said her home is now threatened.

“We have lived in this neighborhood for 37 years and there are lots of underground springs,” Gayle Featherstone said. “The neighbor who lived here came out and told us he’d heard noises, loud noises just a couple of hours before. Went downstairs and his basement floor, which was cement, had cracked and looked a lot like this asphalt.”

She said crews from the city come out every day.

“They had assessed the threat and called our neighborhood A1 and told us to have some bags ready to go if we needed to evacuate in the middle of the night,” Featherstone said.

She’s seen water run throughout her neighborhood, but nothing as powerful as this. “We are a family of six and we are a little older and it would be hard to start over. It would be hard to lose our home.”

The city said this landslide is moving slowly and crews are working to stop it.

“That’s what that trench is right behind the head scar, is to drain the water away from it so it doesn’t add more water to it,” Erickson said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Cancelled overseas tours...

Matt Gephardt, Cindy St. Clair, Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Utahns say they’re out thousands after South Jordan travel company cancels overseas tours

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, only to have the travel company cancel it on you – twice. Many of our viewers say it has happened to them and they are being refused refunds. Now, they are worried they are going to lose thousands of dollars. Frustrated customers […]

23 hours ago

Tooele graffiti...

Andrew Adams

Tooele businesses combat spike in graffiti with murals

Police said Thursday they were investigating a spike in graffiti cases as business leaders said they were trying to combat the problem with planned artwork.

23 hours ago

Cadets mapping storm drains...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Civil Air Patrol cadets survey Sandy City parks for storm drain debris

A group of volunteers helped Sandy City get ahead of flooding, by making sure the city’s storm drains are clear, and ready for runoff.

23 hours ago

Wild horses...

Cary Schwanitz

USU professor trying to solve wild horse overpopulation problem

HEFNER, Utah — Horses are long considered a symbol of the American West. There are well over 80-thousand wild horses and burros across the western U-S and they’re a constant concern for both wildlife managers and animal activists. Utah State University professor Terry Messmer called it a problem that his generation created. “The 1971 Act said […]

23 hours ago

Harleen Saini...

Katija Stjepovic

3 Granite School students recognized in national business competition

As a senior in high school, it's rare to have it all figured out but some seniors in the Granite School District might.

23 hours ago

Pothole repair...

Jed Boal

UDOT workers brave traffic and weather to fill potholes

The maintenance crews that patch the potholes for UDOT said they’ve never seen the roads so badly beaten.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Family heartbroken as home crumbles in Layton landslide