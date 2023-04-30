Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Big banks are bidding for troubled First Republic as FDIC deadline nears

Apr 30, 2023, 12:58 PM

First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco...

A security guard stands outside a First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 28, 2023. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

(REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Federal regulators are holding an auction for ailing regional bank First Republic, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Final bids are due for First Republic Bank at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, the source said.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the independent government agency that insures deposits for bank customers, is running the auction.

Neither First Republic nor the FDIC were immediately available for comment.

Shares of First Republic plunged from $122.50 on March 1 to around $3 a share as of Friday on expectations that the FDIC would step in by end of day and take control of the San Francisco-based bank, its deposits and assets. But that never happened.

The FDIC had already done so with two other similar sized banks just last month — Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — when runs on those banks by their customers left the lenders unable to cover customers’ demands for withdrawals.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that JPMorgan Chase and PNC Financial are among the big banks bidding on First Republic in a potential deal that would follow an FDIC seizure of the troubled regional bank.

PNC declined to comment. JPMorgan did not respond to requests for comment.

“We are engaged in discussions with multiple parties about our strategic options while continuing to serve our clients,” First Republic said in a statement Friday night.

If there is a buyer for First Republic, the FDIC would likely be stuck with some money-losing assets, as was the case after it found buyers for the viable portions of SVB and Signature after it took control of those banks.

A kind of shotgun marriage, arranged by regulators who didn’t want a significant bank to end up in the hands of the FDIC before it was sold, occurred several times during the financial crisis of 2008 that sparked the Great Recession. Notably, JPMorgan bought Bear Stearns for a fraction of its earlier value in March of 2008, and then in September bought savings and loan Washington Mutual, soon after Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch.

The failure of Washington Mutual in 2008 was the nation’s largest bank failure ever. First Republic, which is bigger than either SVB or Signature Bank, would be the second largest.

First Republic lifeline proved not to be enough

Soon after collapses of SVB and Signature in March, First Republic received a $30 billion lifeline in the form of deposits from a collection of the nation’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Truist, which came together after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intervened.

The banks agreed to take the risk and work together to keep First Republic flush with the cash in the hopes it would provide confidence in the nation’s suddenly battered banking system. The banks and federal regulators all wanted to reduce the chance that customers of other banks would suddenly start withdrawing their cash.

But while the cash allowed First Republic to make it through the last six weeks, its quarterly financial report Monday evening, with the disclosure of massive withdrawals by the end of March, spurred new concerns about its long-term viability.

Nervous major depositors

The financial report showed depositors had withdrawn about 41% of their money from the bank during the first quarter. Most of the withdrawals were from accounts with more than $250,000 in them, meaning those excess funds were not insured by the FDIC.

Uninsured deposits at the bank fell by $100 billion during the course of the first quarter, a period during which total net deposits fell by $102 billion, not including the infusion of deposits from other banks.

The uninsured deposits stood at 68% of its total deposits as of December 31, but only 27% of its non-bank deposits as of March 31.

In its earnings statement, the bank said insured deposits declined moderately during the quarter and have remained stable from the end of last month through April 21.

Banks never have all the cash on hand to cover all deposits. They instead take in deposits and use the cash to make loans or investments, such as purchasing US Treasuries. So when customers lose confidence in a bank and rush to withdrawal their money, what is known as a “run on the bank,” it can cause even an otherwise profitable bank to fail.

First Republic’s latest earnings report showed it was still profitable in the first quarter — its net income was $269 million, down 33% from a year earlier. But it was the news on the loss of deposits that worried investors and, eventually, regulators.

While some of those who had more than $250,000 in their First Republic accounts were likely wealthy individuals, most were likely businesses that often need that much cash just to cover daily operating costs. A company with 100 employees can easily need more than $250,000 just to cover a biweekly payroll.

First Republic’s annual report said that as of December 31, 63% of its total deposits were from business clients, with the rest from consumers.

First Republic started operations in 1985 with a single San Francisco branch. It is known for catering to wealthy clients in coastal states.

It has 82 branches listed on its website, spread across eight states, in high-income communities such as Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Santa Monica and Napa Valley, California; in addition to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. Outside of California, branches are in other high-income communities such as Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; Bellevue, Washington; and Jackson, Wyoming.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

This "vampire straw," designed as an inconspicuous self-defense weapon, was confiscated at Boston's...

Zoe Sottile

‘Vampire straw’ confiscated from traveler at Boston airport

A traveler at Boston Logan International Airport was arrested after he was found to have in his carry-on luggage a so-called "vampire straw," which can be used as a weapon.

16 hours ago

Francisco Oropeza, 38, allegedly opened fire on his neighbors Friday night after they asked him to ...

Nouran Salahieh, Holly Yan and Michelle Watson

‘He could be anywhere now:’ Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting

A police manhunt is continuing for a Texas man, considered armed and dangerous, who allegedly shot his neighbors on Friday after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.

16 hours ago

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and...

Jake Coyle

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hits $1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks

It’s still Mario Time at the box office as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

16 hours ago

Florida tornado damage...

Associated Press

Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches. The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of […]

16 hours ago

General Mills recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. (U.S. Food & Drug)...

Carma Hassan

General Mills issues voluntary recall for some types of popular flour brand

Select bags of Gold Medal flour are being voluntarily recalled by manufacturer General Mills for the possible presence of salmonella, according to a company.

2 days ago

Detention facilities along the US-Mexico border have surpassed capacity amid a spike in migrants. P...

Priscilla Alvarez and Rosa Flores

Border detention facilities reach capacity amid spike in migrants

Detention facilities along the US-Mexico border have surpassed capacity as a growing number of migrants cross into the United States.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Big banks are bidding for troubled First Republic as FDIC deadline nears