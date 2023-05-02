Landowners in-between Hideout and Kamas file for township

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A group of Summit County landowners filed to incorporate as a new town called West Hills.

On Tuesday, the proposal was submitted to Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office by residents, farmers, and landowners west of Kamas, Utah, according to the West Hills website.

“We have all felt the pain as Summit County grows and real estate prices continue to rise. It’s the right time for locals to have a say on how to balance growth and preserve the valley’s beauty,” said Ted Bauman, a landowner in Summit County.

According to West Hill’s press release, landowners believe a new town will encourage more growth and give residents more flexibility to use their land.

“The new town will create additional land use rights to allow residents, if they choose, to use, sell, transfer to family, or donate as open space for aesthetic and tax benefits,” according to the press release.

The proposed area for West Hills is between Hideout, Utah, and Kamas on Highway 249. The name of the town has not been finalized.

According to the press release, the Lt. Governor’s office will conduct a feasibility study in the next 90 days to determine if the town can succeed.