Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ELECTIONS

Trump to appear at CNN town hall in New Hampshire

May 2, 2023, 12:48 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenpor...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Trump is holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas, as he faces the prospect of a possible indictment. Trump is gathering with supporters Saturday in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Waco massacre. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ron Johnson, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will participate in a CNN presidential town hall next week in New Hampshire, the network announced Monday.

“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event at St. Anselm College, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on May 10 and will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

This will be Trump’s first appearance on CNN since the 2016 presidential campaign.

The CNN town hall comes as Trump has quickly emerged as the frontrunner in the Republican field for president in 2024. A handful of Republicans have entered the 2024 race so far, though Trump’s biggest potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is still weighing a possible campaign. Trump’s campaign and political allies have continued to ramp up their attacks on DeSantis as the former president has racked up congressional endorsements, including from Florida Republicans who routinely work with DeSantis.

But the former president is running to retake the White House at the same time that he’s been indicted in New York and faces additional legal peril in Washington and Georgia.

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan, in a case stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign to women claiming extramarital affairs with Trump, which he has denied.

The former president is also under scrutiny by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading a pair of investigations — one into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and the other on the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. And Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to announce charges this summer from the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump has said that he is running for president regardless of the criminal charges he may face. He’s disparaged all of the investigations as politically motivated witch hunts.

The former president is also being sued by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s and subsequently defamed her after she went public about the incident. Trump has also denied Carroll’s allegations.

Trump has refused to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, continuing to falsely claim that the election was stolen from him, even as Trump’s rivals — and some of his allies — have urged the Republican Party to move on from 2020.

The town hall will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, May 11 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Elections

FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Wa...

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos announces reelection bid

U.S. Rep. George Santos has announced that he’s running for reelection.

16 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indiana...

Michelle L. Price and Jill Colvin

Trump raised $34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump

Donald Trump's presidential campaign says he's raised more than $34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year.

18 days ago

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on...

Associated Press

Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

A Delaware judge's ruling Friday set the stage for a dramatic springtime trial on whether Fox News bears financial responsibility for airing false allegations that a voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

1 month ago

FILE - Actor Ben Savage arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sep...

Associated Press

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

Actor Ben Savage has joined the race for a U.S. House seat in Southern California.

2 months ago

This week Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with Utah's top political leaders to get their take on thi...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: 2023 Legislative Session Wrap-up

This week Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with Utah's top political leaders to get their take on this year's session. From Senate President Stuart Adams and Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, to House Speaker Brad Wilson and House Minority Leader Angela Romero.

2 months ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the ...

Eric Bradner and Kristen Holmes

Trump reverses course on elections, saying Republicans ‘must change our thinking’ on early and mail-in voting

Former President Donald Trump is casting himself as the only Republican candidate who can build on his White House legacy.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Trump to appear at CNN town hall in New Hampshire