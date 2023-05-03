Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Local photographer helps others connect to their culture

May 3, 2023, 1:33 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — George Ngatuvai, who lives in Provo, captures the essence of those who came before him through his cultural portraits. It’s his gift to the younger generation to help them remember their roots.

Just before the sun set in Daybreak, Ngatuvai captured his latest subject.

“My niche is cultural photography, where I really specialize in the cultures of the South Pacific.”

Taylorsville High senior, Loa Reupena, wanted to do something special for her graduation announcement.

“She did her regular fits before this — her dress and then cap and gown,” Ngatuvai said. “She’s finishing off with her traditional Samoan attire.”

It’s quite a production his partner, Katrina Lesa, takes on at every shoot with a lot of pride.

“It means everything because some girls have never been back to the islands, and I like it because it helps them connect to their culture and their ancestors,” Lesa said.

That’s what drives Ngatuvai’s passion project, which he started during the pandemic.

“I’m Tongan. Both of my parents are from Tonga and we grew up very influenced by our culture,” Ngatuvai said. “I just loved seeing everything from the dances to the cultural get up. And I wanted to share it with the world and share it with the people who would find the joy in it as well.”

Frame by frame, Ngatuvai connects with his ancestors and gives the youth — like Loa — an outlet to proudly represent their culture.

“It’s fulfilling. It fills my cup to be able to help do my part. I’m not a cultural expert, but we’re always learning.”

Ngatuvai just recently wrapped up his high school senior shoots for the season.

He’s been traveling back and forth to New York City where he dabbles in fashion show photography.

He plans to move there in the next year or so to pursue his passion full-time.

Click here to check out his work.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

People dressed as Star Wars characters gather for a photo shoot during the Comic Con FanX event at ...

Michael Houck

Study: Utah has the most passionate Star Wars fans

A new study by Bookies.com shows that Utahns are strong with the Force.

15 hours ago

(UDOT)...

Madison Swenson

Lane closed near mouth of Provo Canyon due to crash

The right lane of traffic near the mouth of Provo Canyon is closed due to a crash involving a semi with two trailers.

15 hours ago

Steve Starks...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Could a current MLB team relocate to Salt Lake City?

Salt Lake City is pretty much out of the running when it comes to the future home of the Oakland Athletics, as the team announced last month that it had signed a binding agreement to buy land for a new stadium in Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

emergency lights...

Madison Swenson

Teen dies after being pinned under car in Richfield

A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday after he became pinned under the roof of a car during a rollover crash in Richfield.

15 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises some Utah drivers with free gas cards

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out helping fellow Utahns pay for some gas with $50 gift cards!

15 hours ago

Cars drive past a homeless camp on the side of Victory Road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 20, ...

Ashley Fredde

Salt Lake City Council approves new process, regulations for homeless resource centers

The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new process to establish homeless resource centers in the city, shifting from a conditional-use process and ending the mayor's temporary ban on new centers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Local photographer helps others connect to their culture