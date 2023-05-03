Local photographer helps others connect to their culture

PROVO, Utah — George Ngatuvai, who lives in Provo, captures the essence of those who came before him through his cultural portraits. It’s his gift to the younger generation to help them remember their roots.

Just before the sun set in Daybreak, Ngatuvai captured his latest subject.

“My niche is cultural photography, where I really specialize in the cultures of the South Pacific.”

Taylorsville High senior, Loa Reupena, wanted to do something special for her graduation announcement.

“She did her regular fits before this — her dress and then cap and gown,” Ngatuvai said. “She’s finishing off with her traditional Samoan attire.”

We're celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month on KSL Today…

Coming up at 6:30 a.m. – I'll show you the unique way a local photographer is connecting the younger generation to their island roots. KSL 5 TV pic.twitter.com/tE53pwBuev — Tamara Vaifanua (@TamaraVaifanua) May 3, 2023

It’s quite a production his partner, Katrina Lesa, takes on at every shoot with a lot of pride.

“It means everything because some girls have never been back to the islands, and I like it because it helps them connect to their culture and their ancestors,” Lesa said.

That’s what drives Ngatuvai’s passion project, which he started during the pandemic.

“I’m Tongan. Both of my parents are from Tonga and we grew up very influenced by our culture,” Ngatuvai said. “I just loved seeing everything from the dances to the cultural get up. And I wanted to share it with the world and share it with the people who would find the joy in it as well.”

Frame by frame, Ngatuvai connects with his ancestors and gives the youth — like Loa — an outlet to proudly represent their culture.

“It’s fulfilling. It fills my cup to be able to help do my part. I’m not a cultural expert, but we’re always learning.”

Ngatuvai just recently wrapped up his high school senior shoots for the season.

He’s been traveling back and forth to New York City where he dabbles in fashion show photography.

He plans to move there in the next year or so to pursue his passion full-time.

Click here to check out his work.