SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Google rolls out an alternative to the password
May 3, 2023, 3:45 PM
(Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
(CNN) — The days of having to think up new passwords that aren’t “password123” may be coming to an end — at least on your Google accounts.
Google on Wednesday began rolling out support for passkeys, an alternative sign-in method for apps and websites that the company says is meant to serve as an “easier to use and more secure” alternative to the password.
With passkeys, Google said users can access their various accounts the same way they might unlock their phone: with a fingerprint, face scan or screen lock PIN.
The FIDO Alliance, a security consortium that counts many tech firms as members, previously developed standards for passkeys. Microsoft, Apple and Google have since been working to make passkeys a reality.
Apple rolled out its passkey option with the release of iOS 16, allowing people to use the technology across apps, including Apple Wallet. Passkey support was rolled out on Chrome and Android devices in October 2022, but now the option is available across Google accounts, from Gmail to Drive.
People are notoriously bad at picking passwords. But even adding a special character or alphanumeric combination can only add so much protection from bad actors. Passkeys, by comparison, are widely seen as more secure than other options, with Google calling them “resistant to online attacks like phishing.”
Google will continue to support passwords and two-factor authentication as other account access options.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Elephants leaving Utah's Hogle Zoo after more than 100 years of care (pageviews: 12564)
- Gwyneth Paltrow denied attorneys' fees in ski crash lawsuit (pageviews: 9828)
- Utah's ME testifies Tammy Daybell was restrained in hours around her killing (pageviews: 7792)
- Flood watches and advisories in effect across Utah; US 89 closed at US 6/Thistle Junction (pageviews: 7438)
- Search and rescue on scene following reports of person screaming in Weber River (pageviews: 6611)
- Utah roads, parks close due to flooding and high runoff levels (pageviews: 6356)