Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

5B45

Kindergarten teacher gives tips on preparing your little one starting school in the fall

May 5, 2023, 4:13 PM

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — With summer just around the corner, parents may be wondering what activities they can do with their little ones to gear up for kindergarten in the fall.

Kari Sharpe has been an educator for nearly 30 years and currently teaches kindergarten at West Valley Elementary. She believes it is important to have one-on-one conversations with pre-K students the summer before school.

“They make tons and tons of brain growth during this time. They are ready to learn and sometimes if we miss that window, we never make it up,” Sharp explained. “I can tell the first day of school the kids that have been spoken to.”

Sharp said there are activities parents are already doing that can help prepare their little ones for the fall.

For example, arts and crafts strengthen fine motor skills.

“Beads on pipe cleaners take real fine motor skills. I have fun just with little tweezers that my students use to pick up pom-poms,” she said.

Counting the beads and pom-poms can also help your child learn their numbers, Sharp said.

As for learning the alphabet, asking questions when playing eye-spy can be a fun tool.

“Ask them, ‘What sound does ‘dock’ begin with?’ They don’t even have to know the letter if they can identify that sound,” she said.

Elsie Wong has fun painting with her 4-year-old daughter Evelyn. She said it gives her the opportunity to practice conversational skills by asking her questions.

“I ask her, ‘Oh, what made you draw that?’ And it’s not necessarily about the result of like what it looks like in the end, but how she picked them and why she picks those things,” Wong said.

Little Evelyn is starting kindergarten next school year and her mom is excited to have a summer full of fun and learning.

“Kids are meant to play and if you give them the space and the tools to be able to play, they will learn so much,” she said.

For more ideas and resources on how to get your child excited for kindergarten, visit 5B45kids.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

5B45

Alexis McComb reads with her daughter...

Ashley Moser

Everyday tips to make reading fun and engaging for young children

Reading is essential for a child's development, but it can be a struggle to get them to engage with books. 

2 months ago

Ella Stoddard packs gift bags for children...

Ashley Moser

5B45: Teaching children empathy through regular service projects

When the Stoddard family learned about the nearly 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools who don’t know where their next meal will come from, they knew they needed to help.

3 months ago

Noah and Riley Fullmer with their mother, Barb Fullmer, while they create their Gratitude Tree. (KS...

Ashley Moser

‘Gratitude Tree’ helps toddlers express love while learning how to write

Utah family uses a creative activity to help young children practice reading and writing, while learning about love and gratitude.

6 months ago

FILE: Kathy Dalton takes time to teach her kids about nature while they explore the outdoors. (Sour...

Ashley Moser

Nature can help your little ones learn how to count

Preschool directors for the Stokes Nature Center say one of the best and easiest ways to teach your little ones how to count is by going on a walk.

7 months ago

Back to school brings changes in routines which can be hard for them to navigate. In this 5B45 repo...

Ashley Moser

Help your child ease into new routines by communicating what’s to come

We all know change can be difficult, but it can be especially challenging for our little ones. Back to school brings changes in routines which can be hard for them to navigate. In this 5B45 report, a childhood development expert offers some advice.

8 months ago

Audie Quinn, 3, has been going to classes at Kindermusik with his mom for the last nine months. (KS...

Ashley Moser

Music helps to ignite all areas of child development

Getting about a dozen toddlers to focus is not as difficult as you would expect when music is involved.

10 months ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Kindergarten teacher gives tips on preparing your little one starting school in the fall