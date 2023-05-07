Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
The risk for pets that get too close to high runoff flows

May 7, 2023

Karah Brackin

BY


KSLTV.com

LOGAN, Utah — Water is flowing so fast right now in many areas of the state, it could easily knock humans off their feet.

Emergency management agencies are urging pet owners the same is true for their four-legged friends.

Molly Carlisle is a dog mom to Rocky, a Great Pyrenees mix. 

“Currently weighs 90 pounds, he’s a big dog!” Carlisle said.

Rocky needs a lot of exercise.

“We live in an apartment too, so we come to the dog park a lot,” Carlisle said.

A lot of times, Carlisle and Rocky are out together exploring Logan, which means they are around their fair share of mountains and snow runoff.

“Because I got him in October, we haven’t been able to be around water a whole ton yet. If he gets caught in the river, that actually would be terrifying because there would be almost nothing I could do,” Carlisle said.

Emergency agencies are reminding pet owners and their four-legged friends that water is flowing fast right now and can easily knock down you or your pet.

The Salt Lake City Fire Depart said so far this season two dogs have been swept away in Tanner Park, a popular off-leash dog park.

“You can’t just, like, toss him in the river and be like, ‘alright, you got it,’ like no,” Carlisle said.

Shelby Morse gets it too, as a dog owner to Tucker. 

He likes to play fetch in the river. Right now, she said it is just too risky. 

“We keep him on the leash. I think it’s definitely a good idea,” Morse said.

Salt Lake City Emergency Management said in a post on social media that it takes 12 inches of water to displace a vehicle and it takes only 6 inches of water to knock a person off their feet.

For our four-legged friends, we do not want to even go there.

“Small dogs. Medium dogs. Big dogs, when you are a dog owner, you have a responsibility to your dog to take care of them. Like, they are your buddy, and be careful. Don’t get too close,” Carlisle said. 

If your pet falls in, the first thing many pet owners want to do is go in after them. Salt Lake City Emergency Management said in a post on social media that is something a pet owner should not do. 

Rather, the post said the best thing that can be done is to call 911 immediately, stay put, and give them all the information you have from where they fell into the water.

